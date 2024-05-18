Entertainment
Dabney Coleman, Actor of '9 to 5' and 'Tootsie,' Dies at 92
(KTLA) Actor Dabney Coleman, best known for his comedic roles in “9 to 5,” “Tootsie,” “The Muppets Take Manhattan” and many other hit films of the 1980s, has died at the age of 92 .
Coleman died Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, his daughter told the Hollywood Reporter.
My father built his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul aflame with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity, she told the media entertainment. Throughout his life, he went through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.
Coleman was born in Austin, Texas, in 1932. He attended the Virginia Military Academy and served in the United States Army before launching his acting career, first on Broadway and television, then on big screen.
In the 1980 hit “9 to 5,” Coleman played Franklin Hart Jr., the sexist and bigoted boss of Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The film grossed over $100 million and is widely considered one of the funniest films of its era.
In 1987, Coleman won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his work on the ABC television movie “Sworn to Silence.” He was also nominated for playing the title roles in the television series “Buffalo Bill” and “The Slap Maxwell Story,” according to his IMDB Profile.
Other leads and co-stars include “WarGames” (1983), “Cloak & Dagger” (1984), “The Towering Inferno” (1974) and “Youve Got Mail” (1998). Coleman received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014.
He is survived by four children and five grandchildren.
