The Movie Guru: 'IF' is gently magical, but 'Back to Black' fails as both star and subject





“If” hits theaters this weekend and follows the story of Bea and her neighbor Cal, who have the ability to see imaginary friends.

Paramount Pictures/Courtesy photo SI (in theaters) Magic is not something you should give up on, no matter how old you are. That's one of the messages at the heart of “IF,” a lovely little fairy tale of a film designed for children and the child in all of us. It's quieter than you might expect from the trailers, let alone Ryan Reynolds' entire acting career, but it's also warm, sweet, hopeful, and just the right thing. It's ridiculous. It's so light and sweet that the ending surprises you, but by the time it's done, there's a good chance you'll find yourself in tears. Whether it's your children, your own childhood, or the imaginary friend you never forgot, these will be tears of joy. In the film, a young girl who lost her mother years ago briefly returns to live with her grandmother while her father is ill. While there, she meets a strange man who can see imaginary friends and tries to help them all find a new home. When she decides to help him, she embarks on a magical adventure that will change her life forever. Although Imaginary Friends is a roster of celebrity guest voices (including a surprising appearance from none other than Brad Pitt), the real crux of the film lies in Cailey Fleming's relationships with John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds. Although the three are linked in unexpected ways, you will feel the sweetness of the bonds between them early on. Grade: Three and a half stars Support local journalism Make a donation Back to Black (in theaters) Amy Winehouse and Marisa Abela deserve better than this film. “Back to Black,” a fictionalized biopic of Winehouse’s life, flattens and cheapens the complex and heartbreaking story of Winehouse’s life into a mere romantic disappointment. This is a woman who struggled with bulimia, the stress of fame and toxic relationships, whose most famous success concerned her abject refusal to go to rehab for her addictions, but “Back to Black” only touches on these points. According to director Sam Taylor-Johnson, the real source of Winehouse's heartbreak was her longing to become a mother to her ex-husband, who was also a drug addict. Not only is this deeply insulting to Winehouse's memory, reducing her life to a rumor started by the aforementioned ex-husband, but it also leads to a desperately boring film. The only saving grace is Marisa Abela, who captures Winehouse with all the charisma and power we remember from the singer's performances. She does a marvelous job of bringing his ferocity and emotional complexity to life, to the point of further highlighting the failures of the rest of the film. It's a great performance, and in a better film, it could have been an award-winning one. If you want to get a true taste of what Amy Winehouse was all about, go watch the excellent 2015 documentary “Amy” on Cinemax or rent it from Fandango. If you want to see what Marisa Abela can do with better writing, go watch the series “Industry” on HBO. Both deserve to be seen more clearly than anything “Back to Black” can offer. Grade: One and a half stars Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or message her at [email protected] .

