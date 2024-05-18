Where to stay cool this summer





Summer hasn't started yet, but it's already looking hot. For parents, that means finding ways to keep their family cool this summer without slouching them in front of a screen. Traditional parks are a great way to keep your kids active and engaged when the weather permits, but summer is often too hot to enjoy without a way to beat the heat. So what's the obvious solution? A park with a paddling pool. Here is a list of where you can find parks with splash pads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Summer camps:Pensacola Summer Camps Include Dance, Fishing, Kayaking and Sports Water games in Pensacola Legion Field Or : 1301 W. Gregory Street

: 1301 W. Gregory Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., mid-March to October Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Legion Field is home to the Theophalis May Center, playground, LeaP fitness field, baseball/softball fields, basketball courts, soccer fields, soccer, solar lights, trails and walking paths and a paddling pool. The splash pad works by turning on a button affixed to a small white post in the center of its perimeter. Each press turns the pad on for approximately 15 minutes. Moon Square Or : 900 S. Palafox Street

: 900 S. Palafox Street Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., mid-March to October Plaza de Luna is located just at the end of the Palafox Pier on South Palafox Street. You'll be greeted by a statue of Don Tristan de Luna as soon as you set foot on the square, which is surrounded by a food stand, restaurant, jet fountain and historic markets, not to mention a magnificent panoramic view of Pensacola Bay. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, DeLuna's Chat & Chew Grill 850-262-0331 offers concession services and public restrooms. Please note that these facilities may be closed during severe weather conditions. The Plaza DeLuna Splash Pad is equipped with a wind sensor that shuts off the water when wind speeds exceed 10 mph. This prevents water overflow into the parking lot and ensures water is recirculated through the attraction's filtration and pump system. If you visit during normal hours on a windy day and the splash pad isn't working, it's probably because the wind sensor is activated. The water should resume its cycle once wind speeds drop below 10 mph. Water Play in Escambia County Showalter Park Or : Kelly Field Road, Century

: Kelly Field Road, Century Hours: Open all week, from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Showalter Park features over 21.3 acres of land that includes an exercise track, tennis court, baseball/softball field, playground and play area. Water games at Gulf Breeze Dolphin Island Waterpark at Shoreline Park Or : 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze

: 800 Shoreline Drive, Gulf Breeze Hours: Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday The splash pad is part of the larger Sunset Kids Park, which also includes a play area with plenty of slides and ladders, as well as a mini climbing wall to keep the kids entertained. Splash pads in Pace Benny Russell Park Or : 4160 N. Spencer Field Road, Pace

: 4160 N. Spencer Field Road, Pace Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday The water features at Benny Russell Park are open seasonally from May 2 to September 30. The nearly 30-acre park is full of pavilions, picnic tables, playgrounds and water features. State Parks:Looking for plans for Memorial Day weekend? You can enter any Florida state park for free Water games in Navarre Navarra Park Or : 8513 Promenade de Navarre, Navarre

: 8513 Promenade de Navarre, Navarre Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday The Navarre Park water games are open seasonally from May 2 to September 30. It is a 5-acre park that includes 30 benches, eight pavilions, 25 picnic tables and water features. Water games in Milton Carpenter's Park Or : 5254 Munson Road, Milton

: 5254 Munson Road, Milton Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., every day The splash pad at Carpenter's Park opened in 2020. Carpenter's Park is located on the corner of Broad Street and Munson Highway. This park offers a variety of play equipment to keep children entertained, boat ramps with RV parking areas, picnic shelters and a large pavilion. Water games at Pensacola Beach Laguna's Beach Bar + Grill Or : 460 Pensacola Beach Boulevard.

: 460 Pensacola Beach Boulevard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day There you will find family activities, exceptional cuisine and frozen drinks. The property boasts a 600-foot stretch of pristine waterfront, complete with tikis and Adirondack chairs and offers attractions like go-karts, a three-story ropes course, a splash pad, four play structures 30 foot high clip n' air climbing, zip line, parasailing. , jet ski rentals, pontoon boat rentals, dolphin cruises and more. The restaurant also offers a range of entertainment options, including live music every summer weekend, the island's only brick oven pizzeria, and TVs for gaming. Guests can also enjoy unique menu items and Fat Tuesday frozen drinks.

