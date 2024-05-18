A Vaudeville variety show will be organized | Entertainment News





FLEISCHMANNS The third annual H&R Vaudeville Variety Show will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at the Arts Inn at 923 Main St. in Fleischmanns. According to a press release, the 2024 edition is considered to be by far the largest, most diverse and eclectic lineup to date. A free entry show for children, sponsored by community organization Fleischmanns First, will feature Mega Ran rapping with his audience. His set will include songs from his recently released CD, Buddys Magic Toy Box. He will also perform in the evening vaudeville show. The Arm of the Sea Theater will kick off the festivities at 5 p.m., merging visual storytelling and live music in original works of life-size masks and puppet theater. Featuring stunning visuals, live music and even a singing bear, the puppet extravaganza delves into the Catskill ecology to reveal the interactions between forest and stream as it presents Riparian Rhapsody. Margot Farrington, poet, writer and performer, will also participate. Trained in theater, her first love, she has read and performed in numerous plays as a poet and storyteller, garnering praise for her work and dynamic readings and performances. Azteca De Plata will bring traditional mariachi music to the event. Gideon Hart, a poet living on Canarsie Lenape territory in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, will also be part of the show, as will pianist and singer Adam Ippolito. Ippolito's career spans decades and has seen him record and perform with music greats such as John Lennon, Kool and the Gang, Chuck Berry, Cissy and Whitney Houston and James Moody. His Elderly Brothers Band will be the closing performance. Also performing twice will be Ember Von Glitz, who will perform a sunny streamer dance routine during the day, followed by an after-dark event where she lights it up herself and gives a never-before-seen fire performance at Fleischmanns since 2022. Alan Powell will also be on deck performing filming tricks with cameras, projectors, monitors, screens and lights. There will be food available for purchase. Participants may bring blankets and chairs. Tickets are $10 online at https://tinyurl.com/jh82kye2 and will be $12 at the door. Call 845-254-3272 for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.com/news/entertainment_news/vaudeville-variety-show-to-be-staged/article_0d8e2a76-1301-11ef-85be-abf36ff6100e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos