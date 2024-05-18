5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend





Sugar Festival 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. Sunday; Creekbend Cafe, 19842 Hope Highway in Hope For three days, Sugarfest offers a little something for everyone. The weekend features music from host band Super Saturated Sugar Strings as well as touring songwriter Field Guide and other local artists. There's also a free children's concert on Saturday afternoon, a dad joke contest and a Parlor in the Round brunch show on Sunday. For details on the full schedule and tickets, visit creekbendco.com. The white buffalo 6:00 p.m. Saturday; Anchorage Brewing Co., 148 W 91st Ave. Fusing folk and rock, Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo, has become a favorite of Alaska audiences with periodic gigs at Anchorage Brewing. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Zen Trembles local opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $57.50. Alice's Adventures in Wonderland 6:00 p.m. Saturday; Discovery Theater, 621 W 6th Ave. The Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy presents the classic Alices Adventures, featuring the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and more. There will be an Adventures in Bittyland show at 11 a.m. with the Bitty Bear Ballet, while the 6 p.m. show will feature older students. Tickets for the Bittyland show cost $32.75 and tickets for the evening show start at $38.50. Who owns the live anyway? 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Atwood Concert Hall, 621 W 6th Ave. Based on the long-running TV series, this improv sensation stars a troupe including Greg Proops and Dave Foley. Heavily influenced by audience participation and feedback, the show should make you laugh and amaze you with its twists and turns. Tickets from $49.75. Taste of Spenard From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; Koots Parking; 1100W Fireweed Alley The first Taste of Spenard of the season takes place on Sunday. This free event for all ages features live music, food trucks, farmers and wellness market vendors, and a beer garden.

