From SNL to Boulder, Davidson Brings the Funny

TODAY Art, music and videos Guest artists Dylan Gutierrez and Victoria Jaiani join Boulder Ballet for Les Sylphides, featuring original work by Russian choreographer Mikhail Fokine, as well as pieces from the ballets Carousel, Double Stop and Bouquet, at 7 p.m. tonight, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 Sunday afternoon, at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $22.60 to $39.55; thedairy.org. Critic darlings and late-night talk show music spot regulars, headline Local Natives, with opener Uwade, at 8 tonight at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $37 to $39.50; axs.com. The iconic downtown New York video store, Kims Videos, mysteriously closed and sent its legendary archives to, among other places, Sicily, and a new documentary chronicles the efforts of some movie buffs to recover the famous collection in Kims Video, screened to 6:30 p.m. tonight and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Boedecker, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $12; thedairy.org. WEEKEND Comedy, blues and jazz Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson is returning to his stand-up roots with his current live tour, and he'll perform two shows at 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $55 to $75; axs.com. 50 Shades of Blue dishes out a funky gumbo of blues and R&B during the band's 6 p.m. show Saturday at Bricks on Main, 471 Main St., Longmont; bricksretail.com. Longtime Boulder musicians Fly McClard, Douglass Shaw, Tim Hoy and Steve Johnson play together as Fly in the Ointment, and they'll cover the jazz of Charlie Haden, Keith Jarrett and Pat Metheny at 6 p.m. Sunday at Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main. street, Gold Hill; free; goldhillinn.com. FUTURE Theater The national Broadway tour of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning company (Best Revival of a Musical) comes to the Buell Theater at 14th and Curtis Streets in Denver for performances Wednesday through June 2; $35 to $120; denvercenter.org. FREE Learning Learn about different sandstone formations and learn how uplift, erosion and time reveal these earth maps on the Geology Hike in Boulder County Parks and Foothill Open Spaces, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday . The event is free, but registration is required and the location will be indicated upon registration. Call 303-678-6214 for more information. CHILDREN Art Kids, wear clothes that don't bother you and join others for the Saturday Children's Art Experience from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Firehouse Art Center, 667 4th Ave., Longmont; $8 (registration required); firehouseart.org.

