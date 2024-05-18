Entertainment
Judge plans to dismiss indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal cinematographer shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) A New Mexico judge is considering Alec Baldwin's request to dismiss the grand jury indictment against him at a hearing scheduled for Friday.
The January indictment charged Baldwin with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021, at a movie ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.
Baldwin, lead actor and co-producer of Western Rust, has pleaded not guilty to the charge and his lawyers have requested that he be fired. They argued that prosecutors flouted the rules of grand jury procedures to distract from the defense's evidence and witnesses. The involuntary manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of one and a half years in prison.
During rehearsal, Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the director. Baldwin maintained that he removed the hammer from the gun, but not the trigger.
Baldwin's motion to dismiss the indictment also argues that the grand jury received inaccurate and one-sided testimony about the gun involved in the fatal shooting.
Special prosecutors say they followed grand jury protocols and accuse Baldwin of brazen attempts to evade guilt, pointing to contradictions in his statements to law enforcement, workplace safety regulators and in a television interview. A jury trial is scheduled for July.
Prosecutors turned their full attention to Baldwin after a judge's sentencing in April. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, Cinema Weapons Supervisor up to a maximum of 1 1/2 years in a state penitentiary for a conviction of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins' death.
Last year, prosecutors dismissed a manslaughter charge against Baldwin after learning that the gun he was holding may have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned. A new analysis of the weapon last year allowed prosecutors to restart the case.
The indictment against Baldwin offers two possible standards that prosecutors must pursue. One of them would be based on the negligent use of a firearm. An alternative is to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin caused Hutchins' death without due care or circumspection, also defined as an act committed with callous disregard or indifference to the safety of others.
Defense attorneys also say prosecutors distanced the grand jury from the testimony of witnesses including the film's director, as well as assistant director and security coordinator Dave Halls and prop master Sarah Zachry. Last year, Halls pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and served a six-month sentence of unsupervised probation.
Gutierrez-Reed's two-week trial gave Baldwin's lawyers and the public an unusual window into how the actor's own trial might unfold.
Baldwin figured prominently in testimony and closing arguments that underscored his authority as Rust's co-producer and lead actor. The prosecution and defense in the Gutierrez-Reeds trial dissected video footage of Baldwin before the fatal shooting for clues about flaws in gun safety.
Prosecutors said Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly brought live ammunition to the set of Rust, where it was expressly prohibited, and failed to follow basic gun safety protocols.
Gutierrez-Reed is appealing the conviction, handed down by a jury in March, to a higher court, but has not yet filed detailed arguments. During sentencing, Gutierrez-Reed told the judge she tried to do her best on set despite the lack of time, resources and staff.
After filming in New Mexico, filming on Rust resumed but in Montana, as part of a deal with Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, who made him an executive producer. A wrongful death lawsuit in civil court filed by Matthew Hutchins and the Hutchins' son has been settled under undisclosed terms.
Defense attorneys say Baldwin was offered a deal last year to plead to a minor offense before a grand jury was convened, but the offer was inexplicably retracted before the deadline to respond.
Source: job
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/05/17/judge-considers-dismissing-indictment-against-alec-baldwin-in-fatal-shooting-of-cinematographer/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Judge plans to dismiss indictment against Alec Baldwin in fatal cinematographer shooting
- IPL2024 | We didn't play quality cricket and it cost us the whole season: Hardik
- '9 to 5', 'Mary Hartman', 'Tootsie' Actor Was 92
- From SNL to Boulder, Davidson Brings the Funny
- Washington and Lee are tied for sixth place, with Lynchburg 11th as Division III men's golf play wraps up
- SP, Congress to offer goods to people who vote for jihad, says PM Modi in Hamirpur
- Yellowstone and Tootsie actor Dabney Coleman dies
- 5 things to do in Anchorage this weekend
- River Sharks Hockey leaves Elmira to announce a New York city
- Innovation agency launches 4.6 million fund for aquaculture projects
- The road ahead: Stories, series history and more ahead of Orlando City SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- Theresa May mocks Liz Truss and Boris Johnson at parliamentary lunch