Dabney Coleman dies: WarGames and 9 to 5 stars were 92 | Entertainment

Character actor Dabney Colemanbest known for his roles in War games And 9 to 5died at the age of 92.
Coleman died May 16, according to his daughter, singer Quincy Coleman. My father built his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul aflame with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. During his life, he went through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery, she said. The Hollywood Reporter. Teacher, hero and king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine eternally through his work, his loved ones and his legacy.
Coleman was born in 1932 and was drafted into the United States Army in 1953, before serving in Europe. He trained with Sanford Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater in New York from 1958. He has nearly 180 credits, with his first role in an episode of Naked city in 1961. He continued with episodes of Armstrong Circle Theater in 1962, then Alcoa Premiere, Ben Casey, Breaking pointAnd Arrest and trial in 1963.
Coleman went on to star in over 100 episodes each. Marie Hartman, Marie Hartman (1976-1977) and Everlasting Fernwood (1977-1978). His other television credits include Barnabas Jones, Buffalo Bill, The Slap Maxwell Story, The GuardianAnd Boardwalk Empire. His most recent role was as John Dutton Sr. in Yellow stone in 2019.
Well-written scenes. I work with a very good actor, he said TV Insider to work alongside Kevin Costner at the time. It was great. He's a real pro, a very sensitive guy, very talented, very professional, very serious.
(c)20th Century Fox Film Corp.
Coleman won a Emmy for an outstanding supporting role in a miniseries or a special for Sworn to silence in 1987 and was nominated for five others: for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Buffalo Bill (in 1983 and 1984); Outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or special for Baby M (in 1988); Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for The Slap Maxwell Story (in 1988); and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Columbo (in 1991).
He won a Golden Globe in 1988 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical Television Series for The Slap Maxwell Story. He was nominated the same year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Sworn to silence as well as in 1984 for best performance by an actor in a comedy or musical television series for Buffalo Bill). He also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards within the framework of Boardwalk Empires together in 2011 and 2012.
Colemans best known for the above War games (1983) and 9 to 5 (1980). (He found his 9 to 5 costars Lily Tomlin And Dolly Parton in the years 1993 The Beverly Hillbillies.) His first film role took place in 1965 in The thin wirefollowed by The scalp hunters in 1968. His other film roles include On the golden pond, Tootsie, Flirting, Clifford, You've got mail, Inspector GadgetAnd A thousand by moonlight.
Coleman received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014 for his contributions to television.
Coleman was married and divorced twice, to Ann Courtney Harrell and Jean Hale. He is survived by his four children, Quincy, Kelly, Randy and Meghan.
