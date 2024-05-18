Decoding tawaifs in Bollywood, from Pakeezah to Heeramandi

When we think of tawaifs (courtesans), we think of women dressed in flowing, ornate dresses giving elaborate dance performances or wooing men with sexual favors. We think of Rekha-like refined dance performances on 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', and a seductive Madhubala dancing on 'Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya'. Or, more recently, we think of Aditi Rao Hydari's amazing popular Gaja Gamini walk in Heeramandi.

But the portrayal of India's courtesans in Hindi cinema is not even half of what they used to be. And this representation of tawaifs in Hindi cinema has not improved since the beginning of the 19th century.

“Ninety-eight percent of films stereotype courtesans. You show what you want because the tawaifs (courtesans) are dead and there is no one to question you,” said Manjari Chaturvedi, director, choreographer and restorer of the dance of courtesans. IndiaToday.in.

Films based on the lives of courtesans or with tawaif characters largely underrepresent them and present them as inferiors in society.

In films like Mughal-e-Azam (1960) by K AsifPakeezah (1971) by Kamal Arohi, Khilona (1970) by Chandan Bohra, or Tawaif by BR Chopra (1985), we often see a 'mujra' sequence and a woman who has a heart of gold and is ready to give up everything for the man she loves.

Madhubala in a still of Mughal-E-Azam by K Asif.

“In films, whenever they wanted an exciting dance, or they wanted something like an item number, they used a tawaif. If they wanted a negative character, they introduced the character of a tawaif .If they wanted to show a hero with a broken heart, he went to a tawaif. All this ended up stereotyping the image of a tawaif,” Chaturvedi said.

Think of Bunty Aur Babli's 'Kajra Re', Ram Leela's 'Ram Chaahe Leela Chaahe', Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani's 'Ghagra' or Agent Vinod's 'Dil Mera Muft Ka', and how they showed the exaggerated, sexualized and raunchy performances of courtesans, and one would understand what Chaturvedi is referring to.

Watch | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 'Kajra Re'

Historically, courtesans were educated and extremely talented women. They learned and wrote poetry under the supervision of their Master (teachers). According to Awadhi mythology, courtesans were knowledgeable people, who taught men to appreciate music, dance, etiquette and refined their tastes.

When Veena Talwar Oldenburg, a history professor at Baruch College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, met the courtesans of Lucknow, she learned that they loved reading newspapers. “They were used to reading newspapers, they were literate women. If you go, who will read first?…(They were fighting among themselves over who would read the newspaper first),” Oldenberg told IndiaToday.in.

Rekha's Umrao Jaan is faithful to the story

This aspect of their life is aptly depicted in Muzaffar Ali's 'Umrao Jaan'. In the film, Rekha performed Kathak with utmost grace and perfection on 'In Ankhon Ki Masti Mein' and 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai'.

“Umrao Jaan, to a large extent, is very historically accurate as it is based on a 1905 Urdu novel 'Umrao Jaan Ada' by Mirza Hadi Ruswa. It was a straightforward story of the life of a tawaif. In this story, Rekha and other dancers are learning Kathak from the Ustaads. There are shots of Rekha writing poetry and her Ustaad sitting next to her, correcting her. artists involved in their art,” Manjari said. Chaturvedi.

Rekha radiated elegance in Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan.

In an interview, while talking about his film, Muzaffar Ali explained, “A tawaif is more than his profession. Umrao Jaan is a poet's journey. She is a woman of pure feelings. She finds herself, rediscovers and reinvents herself – she is a Sufi. »

Another film that comes close to the real representation of tawaif culture is Mughal-E-Azam by K Asif, who celebrated his 60th birthday in 2020.

The imagery of Madhubala as Anarkali in Mughal-E-Azam is so deeply ingrained in our memory that we often overlook the fact that films based on the same storyline, from a 1922 play titled Anarkali by Imtiaz Ali Taj, had been produced three times. before Mughal-E-Azam. Sulochana, a star of the silent film era, played Anarkali twice (in 1928 and 1935), while in the 1953 adaptation, Bina Rai took on the role of the captivating courtesan. All adaptations have been a success with the public.

Chaturvedi says that Umrao Jaan and Mughal-E-Azam became cultural touchstones, paving the way for the inclusion of tawaif characters in film subplots, e.g. Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Do Anjaane (1976 ), The Burning Train. (1980) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

The Tawaifs shaped Hindi cinema

Whether we like it or not, movies define our knowledge of history. And that is why it becomes important to know that real-life tawaifs were among the first to shape Hindi cinema. Trained in classical dance and singing, these female performers were among the first actresses, singers, choreographers, producers, directors and music directors of Hindi films.

Ruth Vanita in her book Dancing with the Nation: Courtesans in Bombay Cinema (2017), wrote: “Jaddan Bai, mother of Nargis and grandmother of Sanjay Dutt, was the daughter of the courtesan Daleepbai of Allahabad. Jaddan was a pioneer of Bombay cinema. , working as an actress, singer, music composer, film director and producer, Fatima Begum, silent film actress and first woman director, was from a Tawaif family and was in a long-term relationship with actor Nawab. , singer and music director in the 1930s and 1940s, was the daughter of courtesan Hafeezan Bai of Delhi.”

“Bollywood cannot be your chapter of history”

However, the filmmakers failed to present a multi-dimensional insight into the lives of courtesans. In the name of artistic freedom, they abandon authenticity and glamorous tawaifs, whose sole purpose in life, according to them, is to be pretty, to wear exquisite clothes and jewelry, and to dance to earn money. money and a man for themselves. The most recent examples are Mira Nair's “A Suitable Boy” (2020) in which Tabu plays the courtesan Saeeda Bai and “Kalank” (2019) with Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begumwho, throughout the film, carries the anguish of losing her lover Balraj Chaudhry (Sanjay Dutt).

Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in A Suitable Boy by Mira Nair.

Chaturvedi argues that filmmakers avoid telling the story of courtesans like Jadan Bai because his story lacks melodrama.

“Jadan Bai was the greatest singer of her time. She was the first woman music director of Hindi cinema and ran a production house before independence. But Jadan Bai didn't have any scandal in her life, so you are not interested in telling her story. “She only had art with her. So, Bollywood cannot be a chapter in your history. Filmmakers make films to sell tickets and attract audiences to movie theaters.

Kamal Amrohi Pakeezah, starring Meena Kumari as Sahibjaan, a Lucknow-based tawaif, which seems to be a sort of Bible for contemporary filmmakers, also attempts to portray courtesans as people constantly seeking to escape their lives for a more “respectful” marriage. But, when Veena Talwar Oldenburg met some of the Lucknow-based courtesans and asked them about Meena Kumari's on-screen portrayal of them, they told her: “Arre bewakoof, peene lagi, marne lagi… (Oh that's stupid, she started drinking and sobbing over a man).”

Meena Kumari in a photo by Pakeezah.

Instead, these women asked Oldenburg to see Pakeezah again after hearing their side of the story, and she complied, only to realize, “I saw the credibility in their point of view.”

In Hindi cinema, courtesans are depicted as more intriguing characters before falling in love and desiring marriage. Take Sultana in Tawaif, for example. Initially, she appears as a lively person, indifferent to men and their affairs. Similarly, Chand (Mumtaz) in Khilona and Vasantsena (Rekha) in Utsav are portrayed as confident and independent professionals before their romantic involvement reduces them to vulnerable figures, caught in the throes of love.

Chaturvedi doesn't want Bollywood filmmakers to turn into history teachers. However, after watching Heeramandi, she only wishes that they don't attach history to their fictionalized version of what happened in the past. “You are free to create a female version of Animal (Ranbir Kapoor's latest hit), but don't add any story, especially that of women. Don't confuse the audience,” she insisted .

And if they tackle a historical subject, they must demonstrate that the facts are correct, unlike Heeramandi, where Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal) the wish to learn poetry is suppressed by his mother Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala).

Manisha Koirala played the role of Mallika Jaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

“I was appalled to see how the tawaif who wants to learn poetry, her books and diary are burned, and she is discouraged from doing it and told that you should only have sex. what it is ? The Tawaifs were the most educated women of their time. There was Mallkajaan who wrote “Dewan” (a collection of poetry) for him. There was Janki Bai who wrote poetry. If they were women who were illiterate, only for sex, would they be able to read so much poetry and perform it?,” Chaturvedi asked.

The word tawaif is used today as a blasphemy. But this has not always been the case. This is why we, as an audience, hope that one day filmmakers will also celebrate the art of courtesans and pay tribute to them for their rich contribution to the country's dance, music and poetry.

In Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala's character Mallikajaan resoundingly declares: “What you call tawaif is a fan.” (You call us tawaif, we are artists).”

This poignant proclamation highlights the depth of talent and artistry of the courtesans. Therefore, filmmakers need to focus more on celebrating their artistry, recognizing the multifaceted talents and narratives of these characters. And avoid projecting fiction as a story.