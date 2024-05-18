Phoenixx Artists: An App Lighting the Path to Stardom in Bollywood and Hollywood, Curated by Gaurang Doshi and Niti Agarwal | Bollywood





Mumbai [India],: Phoenixx Artists: Your gateway to stardom in Bollywood and Hollywood, created by Gaurang Doshi and Niti Agarwal Phoenixx Artists, a subscription platform where dreams take flight. A spectacle of splendor: the grand unveiling of Phoenixx artists at the Dubai Theater by Gaurang Doshi and Niti Agarwal. A new dawn is dawning in the world of entertainment as acclaimed Bollywood director and producer Gaurang Doshi joins hands with Niti Agarwal, owner of TTF Productions to unveil their magnum opus – Phoenixx Artists. Phoenixx Artists, a subscription-based platform, represents a paradigm shift, providing a celestial pathway for budding talents and seasoned virtuosos to manifest their aspirations in the entertainment cosmos. From the realm of acting to the symphony of songwriting, from the canvas of cinematography and directing to the tapestry of modeling, designing and singing, Phoenixx Artists invites you, promising to be the launching pad to success and fame. Whether your ambitions lie in the vibrant landscapes of Bollywood or the glittering avenues of Hollywood, Phoenixx Artists is the gateway to your journey to success and stardom. With seamless accessibility through its web portal and mobile app, it invites you to embark on your entertainment odyssey. You can find out about your choice of artist on the application itself without going through the hassle of a third party. Phoenixx Artists” serves as a beacon of financial empowerment, tackling the common obstacle that often hinders the career path. As part of the application, each participant becomes a full member of the Phoenixx family, protected, nurtured and equipped with the necessary resources to flourish Phoenixx Artists are proud to partner with Dr. Bassem, a renowned plastic and cosmetic surgeon and Forbes Award winner from the United Arab Emirates. Together we provide exclusive opportunities for talents to improve. their screen presence and elevate their visual appeal, fueling the vision and craftsmanship behind the film The Phoenixx Artists web portal and mobile app is a collaborative initiative led by Gaurang Doshi, Niti Agarwal and Gaurav. Rai alongside the talented team at Maisha Infotech, together they weave the threads of innovation and creativity, shaping a platform set to redefine the landscape of. The Phoenixx Artists platform has a constellation of innovative features designed to empower and inspire: Explore Videos: For you and followers, explore the page to check trending hashtags and videos, like, comment, share, upload videos videos, search for posts. and users, explore videos by hashtags, create and scan QR codes of profiles, notifications, manage user profile, privacy settings, coin wallet, create videos on sounds, create videos on the same sound of a other video, post your videos from gallery, works with storage vault, for faster video loading, make trade requests, buy coins, send coins to other users, view videos by sounds. The Fairmont Hotel Dubai Theater witnessed an extravaganza of unprecedented grandeur as Phoenixx Artists was unveiled amidst a constellation of stars. Among them, the luminous Abbas-Mustan took the stage, igniting hearts with his contagious enthusiasm. The event was enlivened by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, business tycoons and celebrities from the UAE and India, including the illustrious Mr. Mahesh Chaturvedi and Mr. Madhu Bhandari, whose unwavering support lit up the way forward for this transformation initiative. Gaurang Doshi, founder and driving force behind PhoenixxArtists, shared his vision with infectious zeal. “We are breaking down barriers,” he said. “No more fighting in the shadows. With Phoenixx Artists, talent speaks louder than connections, providing a fair chance for every budding artist to shine brightly. Elaborating on this, Doshi added For all artists full of talent. hopeful who dream of making it in the exciting world of entertainment, Phoenixx Artists is truly a game changer. This is your direct ticket to the limelight With our deep roots and heritage in Bollywood entertainment for over three generations,. we understand the industry inside and out. Your experience will no longer hold you back; your talent will be what really matters. We're here to make things fair and help you succeed. a simple platform. ; it is a symbol of hope for budding talents in the digital age. We are here to provide real opportunities to become a celebrity. Our holistic approach not only recruits candidates for future projects, but also connects them with others in the industry through the app, providing ample casting opportunities. We look for new faces and offer full grooming sessions to those we carefully select, eliminating worries about fees or training sessions. We take care of the training and presentations, and ensure they are fully equipped to make their mark. To learn more and download, please visit: http://www.phoenixxartists.com/. HT Image

