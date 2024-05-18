Hollywood stars blast Diddy after 'heartbreaking' video of his assault on Cassie released

Emily Ratajkowski and other celebrities reacted with horror to the new images of Diddy assault his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an incident at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The video shows Diddy violently attacking and dragging Cassie into a room.

Aubrey O'Day and 50 cents also criticized Diddy, with 50 Cent sarcastically referencing Diddy's previous denial of allegations. Claudia Jordan condemned the people who defended Diddy, while Cassie's husband Alex Fine shared a heartfelt letter condemning the attackers.

Emily Ratajkowski calls Diddy a 'monster'

Ratajkowski and many other Hollywood stars are speaking out over the shocking video of Diddy physically assaulting singer Cassie.

The footage, obtained by CNN, shows a shirtless Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, with a towel around his waist, chasing Cassie down the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. As she attempted to enter an elevator, he grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her to the ground.

The music producer then kicked her while she stood still, then took the two bags she had with her. Diddy kicked her again before dragging her into their bedroom by her hoodie.

Reacting to disturbing images on X (formerly Twitter), Ratajkowski wrote“Monster”.

Singer Aubrey O'Day, who previously worked with Diddy but has been a vocal critic since he fired her from Danity Kane in 2008, also reacted to the disturbing video: in writing: “The situation is becoming much clearer for all of you, I imagine.”

She added a warning: “Abuse survivors or anyone who is easily triggered may not want to watch (the footage is disturbing). #Cassie #diddy #kimportation. Pray for all her victims.”

50 Cent Calls Out Diddy After Shocking Video Released

Rapper 50 Cent, who has a long-running feud with Diddy, reacted to the brutal video clip of him beating up Cassie on Instagram.

He reposted a clip of the incident along with the sarcastic message: “Now I'm sure Puffy didn't do it, he's innocent, that doesn't prove anything! That's what his lawyers are going to say, God helps us all.”

50 Cent then shared a statement Diddy released in December denying various accusations of sex crimes: “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick paycheck. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the horrible things alleged. . I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth. »

Reflecting on Diddy's previous statements in light of the new hotel video, 50 Cent wrote, “The lie detector test determined this to be a lie. Maury vibes.”

Claudia Jordan and Dave Portnoy react to assault video

'Deal Or No Deal' Star Claudia Jordan Opened Up About the Brutal Music Video About Her Instagram page.

The TV personality called out people who defended Diddy, writing, “And some people were STILL defending this man and claiming that Cassie was just 'hungry for money.' Mind you, that's what happened when She tried to leave him.”

She continued with frustration: “'Women need 50 to 11 witnesses, medical records and surveillance footage to be somewhat believed, but it's still our fault for putting ourselves in these situations.' SMH!!!!!”

Jordan added: “Diddy, if this is how you treated someone you 'loved', I can only imagine the horrors suffered by your enemies or opposition. I pray for all of Sean Combs' victims , dead and alive.”

Addressing her followers, she said: “And STOP making excuses for people you love just because they're rich or famous! People always call women who tell the truth these money-hungry monsters and question THEIR motives, never those of the alleged abuser!”

She went on to say, “It's so hard to get sympathy and support when the abuser is even a little successful. Yes, moguls, singers, rappers, actors, podcasters , athletes, Super Bowl winners, politicians, comedians, presidents, and local DJs can all be vicious abusers!”

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also reacted strongly, writing on X: “Throw Diddy in jail. Throw away the key. Throw the key to whoever had that video and kept their mouth shut. I mean, holy shit.”

Cassie's husband Alex Fine warns attackers: 'It's over'

Cassie's husband Alex Fine shared a heartfelt “Letter to Women and Children” he wrote “a while ago.” In his heartfelt message, he included the saying: “Men who hit women are not men. The men who allow this and protect these people are not men. »

Fine urged his followers to “hold the women in your life with the utmost respect,” adding, “Men who hurt women hate women.”

Addressing the attackers, he declared: “You're done, you're no longer safe, you're no longer protected. The men beside you are just as weak. You are so unhappy with yourself that [death] would be considered a kindness.

After the video surfaced, Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, released a statement condemning Diddy's actions. He said: “The heartbreaking video has only further confirmed Mr. Combs' disturbing and predatory behavior. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light. “

Cassie accused Diddy of abuse and rape

In a lawsuit filed last year, Cassie said she met Diddy in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37. Soon after, she signed to his label and he introduced her to his “ostentatious, fast-paced, drug-fueled lifestyle.

The “Me & U” singer wrote that their relationship began in 2007 and Diddy quickly began engaging in serious abuse. Cassie claimed the rapper was “prone to uncontrollable rage” and would subject her to “savage” beatings, often punching, kicking and stamping on her.

The lawsuit alleged that Diddy took Cassie various hard drugs and forced her to have sex with other men. These encounters often featured the rapper masturbating and were recorded. She also shared several occasions when Diddy raped her, including once in 2018 when she was trying to end their relationship.