Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan appears in EURO 2024 campaign – Republic World

30 days before UEFA EURO 2024, the biggest football festival of the year, Sony Sports Network launched its successful campaign Universe Ka Sabse Bada Football Festival of 2024 featuring its brand ambassador for football, the sensation of Bollywood Kartik Aaryan. The champion can be seen taking on a dual role in the exciting campaign film that raises the bar for the quadrennial tournament.

The campaign film, rich in visual effects, encapsulates the level of enthusiasm fans have for UEFA EURO 2024 and provides a glimpse of what the biggest footballing event in the universe will bring. The film is a visual delight for Indian television and features Kartik Aaryan, who for the first time dons the avatar of an alien from outer space, intrigued by the celebrations on Earth and decides to join in the fun soccer. The alien finds himself identical in human form. The duo then join thousands of other fans in celebrating their favorite European teams and players participating in the tournament.

Link to watch UEFA EURO 2024 campaign film featuring Bollywood Sensation Kartik Aaryan – https://youtu.be/QEHhxGryljk

A continental spectacle, UEFA EURO 2024 is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. The competition will bring together 8 of the top 10 countries in the FIFA rankings, including reigning champions Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, England, the Netherlands and Croatia, vying for the coveted title. Without a doubt, the best players and coaches, not only from Europe but around the world, will be seen in action as international football takes over from club football for a month. Fan favorites Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Thomas Mueller, Virgil van Dijk, Luka Modric and others will sport their national colors, demonstrate their magic on the pitch and aim for the ultimate prize.

Sony Sports Network's campaign sets the stage for an exciting month for football fans as the countdown begins for UEFA EURO 2024. Stay tuned to know more about the Universe Ka Sabse Bada Football Festival campaign 2024 on Sony Sports Network.