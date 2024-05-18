Grumpy Actor Dabney Coleman Dies

Dabney Coleman, the mustachioed character actor who specialized in smarmy villains such as the ASD The Chauvinist Boss in “9 to 5” and the evil TV director in “Tootsie,” has died. He was 92 years old.

Coleman died Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, his daughter, Quincy Coleman, said in a statement to The Associated Press. She said he “took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely.”

“The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, in a truly unique and singular way, an archetype as a character actor. He was so good at what he did that it's hard to imagine the films and television of the last 40 years without him”, Ben Stiller wrote on X.

Coleman's performance attracted fans

For two decades, Coleman worked in films and television shows as a talented but largely unnoticed performer. That changed in 1976 when he was cast as the incorrigibly corrupt mayor of the hamlet of Fernwood in “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” a satirical soap opera that was so over the top that no network would touch it.

Producer Norman Lear was eventually able to syndicate the series, which starred Louise Lasser in the title role. It quickly became cult. Coleman's character, Mayor Merle Jeeter, was particularly popular, and his masterful, comically deadpan delivery was not overlooked by film and network executives.

Six feet tall with a large black mustache, Coleman went on to make his mark in many popular films, including as a stressed-out computer in “War Games,” Tom Hanks' father in “You Got Mail” and a wrestling executive against fires in “The Towering Inferno”.

He won a Golden Globe for “The Slap Maxwell Story” and an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Peter Levin's 1987 small-screen legal drama “Sworn to Silence.” Some of his recent credits include “Ray Donovan” and a recurring role on “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he won two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In the 1980 breakthrough hit “9 to 5,” he was the “sexist, selfish, lying and hypocritical” boss who tormented his unappreciated underlings Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton until they turned the tables on him.

Opposite Dustin Hoffman in “Tootsie,” he was the obnoxious director of a daytime soap opera that Hoffman's character joins by pretending to be a woman.

Coleman's obnoxious characters didn't translate as well to television, where he starred in a handful of network comedies. Although some became cult series, only one lasted more than two seasons, and some critics questioned whether a series featuring a main character without any redeeming qualities could attract a mass audience.

Behind all this bravery was a reserved man. Coleman insisted he was really, really shy.

“I've been shy all my life. Maybe that's because I was the youngest of four children, all very handsome, including a brother who was the handsome Tyrone Power. Maybe it's because My father died when I was 4,” he said. told the Associated Press in 1984. “I was extremely small, just a little guy who was there, the kid who didn't create any trouble. I was drawn to fantasy and creating games for myself. ”

As Coleman aged, he began to leave his mark on pompous authority figures, most notably in 1998's “My Date with the President's Daughter,” in which he was not only a selfish, self-centered President of the United States, but also a distraught father. to a teenage girl.

Drops out of law school to act

Dabney Coleman, his real name, was born in 1932 in Austin, Texas. After two years at the Virginia Military Academy, two at the University of Texas and two in the Army, he was a law student at age 26 when he met another Austin native, Zachry Scott, who played in “Mildred Pierce” and others. movies.

“He was the most dynamic person I ever met. He convinced me that I should become an actor and I literally left the next day to study in New York. He didn't think it was too wise , but I made my decision,” Coleman told the AP in 1984.

Twice divorced, Coleman is survived by four children and five grandchildren.

“My father conceived his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul ablaze with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” Quincy Coleman wrote in his honor.