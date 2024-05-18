Entertainment
Grumpy Actor Dabney Coleman Dies
Dabney Coleman, the mustachioed character actor who specialized in smarmy villains such as the ASD The Chauvinist Boss in “9 to 5” and the evil TV director in “Tootsie,” has died. He was 92 years old.
Coleman died Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, his daughter, Quincy Coleman, said in a statement to The Associated Press. She said he “took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely.”
“The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, in a truly unique and singular way, an archetype as a character actor. He was so good at what he did that it's hard to imagine the films and television of the last 40 years without him”, Ben Stiller wrote on X.
Coleman's performance attracted fans
For two decades, Coleman worked in films and television shows as a talented but largely unnoticed performer. That changed in 1976 when he was cast as the incorrigibly corrupt mayor of the hamlet of Fernwood in “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” a satirical soap opera that was so over the top that no network would touch it.
Producer Norman Lear was eventually able to syndicate the series, which starred Louise Lasser in the title role. It quickly became cult. Coleman's character, Mayor Merle Jeeter, was particularly popular, and his masterful, comically deadpan delivery was not overlooked by film and network executives.
Six feet tall with a large black mustache, Coleman went on to make his mark in many popular films, including as a stressed-out computer in “War Games,” Tom Hanks' father in “You Got Mail” and a wrestling executive against fires in “The Towering Inferno”.
He won a Golden Globe for “The Slap Maxwell Story” and an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Peter Levin's 1987 small-screen legal drama “Sworn to Silence.” Some of his recent credits include “Ray Donovan” and a recurring role on “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he won two Screen Actors Guild Awards.
In the 1980 breakthrough hit “9 to 5,” he was the “sexist, selfish, lying and hypocritical” boss who tormented his unappreciated underlings Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton until they turned the tables on him.
Opposite Dustin Hoffman in “Tootsie,” he was the obnoxious director of a daytime soap opera that Hoffman's character joins by pretending to be a woman.
Coleman's obnoxious characters didn't translate as well to television, where he starred in a handful of network comedies. Although some became cult series, only one lasted more than two seasons, and some critics questioned whether a series featuring a main character without any redeeming qualities could attract a mass audience.
Behind all this bravery was a reserved man. Coleman insisted he was really, really shy.
“I've been shy all my life. Maybe that's because I was the youngest of four children, all very handsome, including a brother who was the handsome Tyrone Power. Maybe it's because My father died when I was 4,” he said. told the Associated Press in 1984. “I was extremely small, just a little guy who was there, the kid who didn't create any trouble. I was drawn to fantasy and creating games for myself. ”
As Coleman aged, he began to leave his mark on pompous authority figures, most notably in 1998's “My Date with the President's Daughter,” in which he was not only a selfish, self-centered President of the United States, but also a distraught father. to a teenage girl.
Drops out of law school to act
Dabney Coleman, his real name, was born in 1932 in Austin, Texas. After two years at the Virginia Military Academy, two at the University of Texas and two in the Army, he was a law student at age 26 when he met another Austin native, Zachry Scott, who played in “Mildred Pierce” and others. movies.
“He was the most dynamic person I ever met. He convinced me that I should become an actor and I literally left the next day to study in New York. He didn't think it was too wise , but I made my decision,” Coleman told the AP in 1984.
Twice divorced, Coleman is survived by four children and five grandchildren.
“My father conceived his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul ablaze with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” Quincy Coleman wrote in his honor.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/dabney-coleman-actor-who-specialized-in-curmudgeons-dies-at-92-/7617239.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former President Donald Trump is visiting St. Paul. What are the security costs for the city? – InForum
- Grumpy Actor Dabney Coleman Dies
- Seahawks fall in NCAA Regional Opener
- Spearheading innovation: Oritsetinmeyin Igbene develops Nigeria's first SMS to AI service
- Irish interest in NFL heats up as league looks for more international cities to host games | News, Sports, Jobs
- Daler Mehndi praises PM Narendra Modi, says 'he never said anything that could hurt feelings of…' India TV
- Bollywood sensation Kartik Aaryan appears in EURO 2024 campaign – Republic World
- Hollywood stars blast Diddy after 'heartbreaking' video of his assault on Cassie released
- Ducks sign defenseman Dionicio to an entry-level contract
- Trident Volcano M0.1 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- Donald Trump talks inflation, Iron Dome, Biden and bacon at Minn dinner. GOP
- The new cold war | eKathimerini.com