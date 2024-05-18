Hollywood remembers Dabney Coleman as a transcendent talent





Dabney Coleman improved everything he appeared in. That was the consensus when the news reached his show business colleagues. death today at 92. Words like perfect, exceptional, and the best have all been used to describe Coleman's body of work, which included many of the projects in which he appeared. As Richard Roeper said of Coleman's frequent villain roles, he was best at playing guys who were the worst. More Deadline Some of the first reactions: Dabney Coleman had the perfect acting name, the best acting mustache, the classic acting chops. He was the best at facing the worst players. pic.twitter.com/he2RGmsFSp Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) May 17, 2024 Dabney Coleman has quietly made some of the best films of the last 45 years. He was the kind of actor I strive to be. RIP to true inspiration. pic.twitter.com/wFuD3Q6hpr Morgan Peter Brown (@MorganPeteBrown) May 17, 2024 Dabney Coleman was one of my favorite actors growing up. Fantastic as a heel, always, but also fantastic hero in CLOAK AND DAGGER. Gave iconic performances in 9 to 5 and TOOTSIE, two of the best comedies of all time. There was no one like him. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/b2BXqonk3L Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) May 17, 2024 As a kid, I don't think I found a more sympathetic villain than the evil Dabney Coleman.

We shared a birthday.

Months after my father passed away, Dabney played my father for the first time. We had countless dinners together.

He was a complicated and hilarious genius who was so kind to my mother. pic.twitter.com/P6sWeUPWBt John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) May 17, 2024 I have been going to Dan Tana's restaurant regularly my entire adult life. Dabney Coleman was still there, sitting in booth number one (rightly so), enjoying his signature steak. I had always liked him as an actor and I liked him more as we became friends. ##RIPDabneyColeman James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 17, 2024 The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, in a truly singular and unique way, an archetype as a character actor. He was so good at what he did that it was hard to imagine the movies and television of the last 40 years without him. Xxx Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 17, 2024

