Delhi High Court restrains entities from infringing on Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's personality rights





The Delhi High Court recently restrained various entities from infringing on the personality and publicity rights of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff. Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a temporary injunction order in favor of the actor in his lawsuit aimed at protecting his personality rights. The court stopped two entities from infringing on Shroff's rights of personality or publicity by using or misappropriating his name and other nicknames, including JACKIE, JAGGU DADA, voice and likeness for commercial purposes without his consent. The court found two similar entities bound by their lawyer's statement that infringing content had been removed from their website. The court prohibited two entities from infringing on the actor's personality or publicity rights by distorting his videos, which would tarnish his reputation and violate his moral rights, for commercial purposes, without his consent. Additionally, the court prevented an entity from infringing on Shroff's personality or publicity rights by commercially using an unlicensed Al chatbot that uses his personality attributes without his consent, including in formats and media such as artificial intelligence. It also prevented another entity from using the actor's personality rights by exploiting his name and other nicknames, including JACKIE JAGGU DADA' and his image, to make available for download a desktop wallpaper commercial purposes. Accused No. 16/Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Accused No. 17/Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) must issue necessary directions to telecom service providers and internet service providers to block infringing URLs/links, the court said. However, Judge Narula refused to issue an interim injunction against an individual running a YouTube channel publishing allegedly derogatory posts. compilations of interviews with Shrofft. this Court considers it essential to balance Defendant No. 5's legitimate interests in artistic and economic expression with Plaintiff's rights to personality, publicity and moral integrity. Thus, the court would like to have the response of accused No. 5 before expressing its views on this issue, the court said. Counsel for the applicant: Mr. Pravin Anand, Mr. Ameet Naik, Mr. Dhruv Anand, Ms. Madhu Gadodia, Ms. Udita Patro, Ms. Rinku Gajria, Ms. Sampurnaa Sanyal, Mr. Sujoy Mukherjee, Mr. Ashotosh Upadhyaya, Ms. . Nimrat Singh, Ms. Tarini Kulkarni and Mr. Dhananjay Khanna, lawyers. Counsel for the accused: Mr. Sharat Kapoor, Mr. Shubh Kapoor, Mr. Anirudh Dusaj and Ms. Bhavyah Garg, counsel for D-2; MS. Shikha Sachdeva, Ms. Kriti Rathi and Ms. Annie Jacob, defenders of D-1; Mr. Aditya Narayan Mahajan and Mr. Kara Aggarwal, defenders of D-14; MS. Shruttima Ehersa, Mr. Rohan Ahuja, Ms. Diva Viswanath and Mr. Rahul Choudhary, defender of D-10 Title: JAIKISHAN KAKUBHAI SARAF ALIAS JACKIE SHROFF c. THE PEPPY & ORS STORE. Click here to read the order

