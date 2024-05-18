



Summary Iconic actor Dabney Coleman has died at age 92, leaving behind a 63-year legacy in film and television.

His daughter, Quincy Coleman, shared the news, praising his curious mind, generous heart and infectious humor.

Coleman has won acclaim on the big and small screens throughout his career, including winning a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe, and starring in everything from

9 to 5

has

War games

and, more recently, in

Yellow stone

.



Famous Yellow stone actor Dabney Coleman died at the age of 92. The actor began to enjoy consistent success through his appearances on iconic '60s TV shows, such as The Alfred Hitchcock Hour,The outer limits And The fugitive, the latter serving as the basis for the Harrison Ford film of the same name. Since then, he has not only scored an Emmy and Golden Globe win, but has also been nominated for a total of six Emmys and three Globes, respectively. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Coleman died Thursday, May 16 at his home. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor leaves behind a storied 63-year career of roles on the big and small screen, with his daughter, singer Quincy Coleman, sharing the news with the publication. Coleman also shared the following statement regarding his father's death:

My father built his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul aflame with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. Throughout his life, he went through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. Teacher, hero and king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy…eternally.

Coleman leaves behind an incredible on-screen legacy

After his early years of regular supporting roles on screen, Coleman would eventually move into more leading roles, beginning in the 1980s. 9 to 5, in which he played the sexist boss to the main characters of Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. He would quickly follow up on this affair with the famous group led by Dustin Hoffman. Tootsie, which further solidified his comic book villain type of character. This casting trend would continue in everything from The Muppets Take Manhattan to the film adaptation starring Tom Hanks and Dan Aykroyd of Flirting. Although he is best known for this character, Coleman will have the opportunity to play more diverse roles throughout his career. Some of his most notable include reuniting with Jane Fonda for the Oscar-winning family drama On the golden pondin which he played her fiancé, the film with Matthew Broderick War gamesin which he starred as a military computer scientist, and the CBS legal drama The Guardianin which he plays the father of Simon Baker's main character. Coleman later reunited with Broderick as a more familiar character type with the 1999 film adaptation of

Inspector Gadget

.

These last years, Dabney Coleman later gained acclaim for his more dramatic films compared to his comedic past, including as a series regular on HBO. Boardwalk Empire, in which he played mentor to Steve Buscemi's Nucky Thompson. The Emmy and Golden Globe winner also had the opportunity to be part of the Yellow stone universe, guest starring in the season 2 finale as John Dutton Jr., the father of Kevin Costner's central character. With so many iconic characters across his six-decade-plus career, Coleman's on-screen presence will certainly be missed by many. Source: THR

