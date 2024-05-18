Dabney Coleman dead: Emmy-winning actor was 92





Dabney Coleman, one of the most famous actors of the late 20th century, has died at the age of 92. The news of his death was confirmed by IndieWire. In a statement obtained from his manager Jeffrey Goldberg, Coleman's daughter, Quincy, wrote: “My father, Dabney Wharton Coleman, took his last earthly breath peacefully and delightfully at age 92 in his Santa Monica home on Thursday, May 16 2024 at 1:50 p.m. My father built his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart, and a soul aflame with passion, desire, and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity. Throughout his life, he went through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. Teacher, hero and king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy…eternally. Born in Austin, Texas, in 1932, Coleman served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955 before studying at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theater in New York under legendary theater teacher Sanford Meisner. His acting career began on the New York theater scene, but he quickly became a television staple through a series of appearances on popular shows and roles in TV movies. His first starring role on television came in the 1983 NBC sitcom “Buffalo Bill,” in which he played narcissistic talk show host Bill Bittinger, who made outrageous demands of his small crew of television in Buffalo, New York. The role earned him his first two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Throughout the 1980s, Coleman became a nationally known film actor, widely known for his villainous characters. His best-known role might have been in “9 to 5” in which he played Franklin Hart Jr., the boss against whom Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin teamed up to take revenge. He embodied the character with the unabashed bigotry, dishonesty, and incompetence that allowed the film's dark comic premise to materialize, helping to make it one of the most popular films of the decade . He found similar success in films such as “WarGames,” “Tootsie” and “The Muppets Take Manhattan.” Coleman continued to alternate between film and television roles throughout his career. He received a total of six Primetime Emmy nominations, including one in 1987 for his performance in the TV movie “Sworn to Silence.” He continued to be active until his later years, notably playing Commodore Louis Kaestner in 24 episodes of “Boardwalk Empire” from 2011 to 2014. Coleman's last role came in an episode of “Yellowstone” in 2019 when he made a memorable appearance as John Dutton Sr. He is survived by his four children and has grandchildren. His manager Jeffrey Goldberg said: “I will only add that it has been a great privilege to have represented Dabney and to have been able to call him my friend. He will be greatly missed.”

