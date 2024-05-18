Goafest 2024 to feature Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur as a judge for Advertising Rocks'





Mumbai: Goafest's 'Advertising Rocks' provides a unique platform to the Indian advertising and media community, providing participants with an opportunity to showcase their musical talents. Currently in its second season, Advertising Rocks at Goafest 2024 is set to raise the standards even higher with the addition of Bollywood singer Harshdeep Kaur as a judge. She will be joined by Rajeev Raja, founder and soundsmith of Brandmusiq, and Merlin D'Souza, founding partner and principal composer of Brandmusiq and musical director. Applications for Advertising Rocks are open until Sunday May 19, 2024. Goafest 2024 invites participants to submit their nominations in two categories: Indian soloists and international soloists. Applications will be reviewed by Rajeev Raja, Merlin D'Souza and Subhash Kamath, former CEO of BBH and curator of 'Advertising Rocks'. The finalists will get the chance to perform in front of the attendees at Goafest 2024 in Mumbai, with the winners receiving prizes worth up to Rs. 4,000.50,000. Subhash Kamath,Former CEO of BBH and curator of Advertising Rocks said, The Indian advertising and media industry is brimming with talent. It’s always inspiring for our young people in the industry to perform in front of professionals. Last year we had Papon as one of the judges and this year we have Harshdeep Kaur, who is a fabulous singer.. Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media Network India and Co-Chair of Goafest 2024 said, Music transcends language, culture and gender; it's a universal emotion and given my passion for music, it's an integral part of my life. We were very impressed with the talent on display last year and are incredibly excited to see this year's performances. Goafest is truly a celebration of creativity, and we are committed to evolving it with new and exciting concepts every year. We encourage all eligible artists to participate and make the most of this wonderful platform to showcase their talent to the industry.he added. Submit your applications for Advertising Rocks herehttps://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdUKKIsShHz6YwEc71ap_9-wbK1sIavU2lkShgd9-HBhq0row/viewform For more details about Advertising Rocks, write to[email protected]. Scheduled for May 29, 30 and 31, 2024, Goafest 2024 will be held at the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake in Mumbai, presented by the Advertising Agencies Association of India and the Advertising Club.

