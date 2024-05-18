We've never seen chicken and waffles or eggs benedict like this

When I was four years old, my parents bought me “Days of the Week” socks from Walmart. I don't know what brand it was, but I guess it would have to have been Fruit of the Loom.

A big fan of the bright colors and texture of cotton, I wore them until I was about six, after which it became so cool to do so (we leave a pair on the black camp top summer once and you learn fast).

Today, however, I thought that if Fruit of the Loom made a similar series of socks, but with a food theme, I would wear them again.

Here's a weekly example of what I mean:

Spicy Chicken Sunday (Chick-fil-A needs to get in on this)

Manicotti Monday (extra points for pictures with vodka sauce)

Taco Tuesday (if it's not broken…)

Weight Watchers Wednesday (not for diet purposes, just because I like to eat their Chocolate Peanut Butter Overnight Oats)

Thursday Thick Oreo (double, triple or “most” stuffed)

Fried Oyster Friday (niche, but that's my sock fantasy, not yours)

Stromboli Saturday (especially proud of this one)

So here is. Maybe I'll send something to their customer resources team and see what happens.

In the meantime, here's something else that has to do with seven-day blocks and mouth-watering gastronomy, but is not it shoe.

These are the three best dishes I ate in North Jersey this week.

Ham sandwich, Pascarella brothers

Locally renowned delicatessen Pascarella Brothers may be known for its Taylor ham, egg and cheese, but, this week, I was bowled over when I was introduced to the team's prosciutto panino.

As I sank my teeth into its delicate, dripping layers, I realized the sandwich might just be my favorite on the menu. Here's why.

To start, the massive creation features premium meats, multiple cheeses, roasted peppers and balsamic on warm pressed-to-order bread. Sweet and salty, this combination of ingredients is loaded with flavor and releases tons of juice into the spongy ciabatta around it.

However, just as remarkable as the taste of the sandwich is its varied textures. The prosciutto on top is as tender as I've tried with this variety of meat, and the mozzarella almost melts in your mouth. Although much of the ciabatta bread dissolves in the aforementioned juice, it retains an irresistibly crisp crust that, when bitten, shatters with an audible crunch.

As much as I love a good Taylor ham sandwich, this thing was just unique.

Go: 34 Watchung Avenue, Chatham; 973-635-3354, pascarellabros.com.

Chicken and Waffle Taco, Craft Taco Co.

Chicken and waffles almost always fall flat. The chicken is too dry for the (even drier) waffle underneath, and no ingredients other than pancake syrup or, lately, hot honey are used to bridge the gap between the two and turn them into a unit of consistent work (rather than something it makes your throat feel like a bag of cotton balls while you eat it).

Oh, and did I mention they are virtually flavorless?

Good news, North Jersey! This is not the case in Craft Taco Co.where owner Michael Merida prepares the dish daily.

Served taco style, Chef Merida's Chicken and Waffles Taco features a house-made waffle “shell” around buttermilk chicken, Red Bliss potato salad, jalapeno-maple sauce and Green onions. Sweet, spicy, fresh and even a little tangy, the little handheld packs more flavor into its three thumbs than any full-size version of the meal in town.

And as for the typical dryness of chicken and waffles? Non-existent; like that bad boy was draining on my arm the whole time I recorded it @northjerseyeats.

Go: 328 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood; 201-383-0043, crafttacocompany.com.

Uncle Beni Benedict's Scallion Pancakes, Kinjo

Is this the second mention for Kinjo in my column The best things I ate this year? Or the third?

I don't know, and I don't care because as long as the bosses Jamie Knott And Bill Sanders keep putting new items on the menu, they'll keep making this list.

Especially if it's homemade scallion pancakes topped with poached eggs, braised short ribs, and yuzu Hollandaise.

I mean, come on normal eggs benedict. You really need to try harder.

Go: 159 Washington Street, Newark; 973-944-2828,kinjonj.com.

Want to know more about this week's latest food news? Check out some of my best posts at NorthJersey.com/food and follow me on Instagram:@northjerseyeats.

And next week? I'm going to be competing in another big Spartan race, so you can be sure I'm going to be hungry.

Kara VanDooijeweert is a food editor for NorthJersey.com and The Record. If you can't find her at Jersey's best restaurants, she's probably running a racetrack in the mountains. Find her on Instagram:@karanicolev&@northjerseyeatsand sign up for itNorth Jersey Eats Newsletter.