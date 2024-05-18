Actor Gurucharan Singh, missing for 25 days, returns home; says he left worldly life to embark on a religious journey | TV news





Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who was missing since April 22, has finally returned home. According to an India Today report, after being questioned by police officers, Singh revealed that he had left his worldly life and embarked on a religious journey. The actor visited gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana after leaving home last month. On April 22, Singh was supposed to take a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, but did not board the flight and went missing. His phone remained active until April 24, with several transactions reported by police. A case of kidnapping was registered by the Delhi Police after her father, Hargit Singh, filed a missing person's complaint in April. In an interview with Times Now, his father had said: He seemed troubled but he never told us what was bothering him. I asked him to tell me if something was wrong. Singh played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular show TMKOC. The actor took a break from the series in 2013, but returned the following year. He finally made a permanent exit in 2020. After leaving the show, the actor did not take up any new projects. As reported by an entertainment portal, the actor had said: During this time, my father had to undergo surgery, which caused me to leave the show. There were other reasons too and I had to focus on him. Life was moving on and I didn't want to dwell on it.

