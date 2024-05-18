



Meet IPS Simala Prasad, UPSC AIR 51 who is also a Bollywood actress; Know about his education, career and upcoming film Meet IPS Simala Prasad, an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, who is also a Bollywood actress and will be playing the lead role in the film 'The Narmada Story' alongside Mukesh Tiwari and Raghubir Yadav. IPS Simala Prasad New Delhi: THE Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) The exam is considered to be one of the toughest entrance exams in the world and among the thousands of aspirants who appear for this exam, only a few hundred are able to clear all three rounds. Nowadays, thanks to social media, IAS officers are also extremely popular on social media and are treated like celebrities. It is therefore important to take a step forward in this trend. IPS Simala Prasad of the Madhya Pradesh framework. In a rare move, IPS Simala Prasad, a civil servant, is now entering the world of cinema as she will be playing the lead role in the film. “The Story of Narmada” which will also feature Raghubir Yadav and Mukesh Tiwari. Who is IPS Simala Prasad and what is this film she is doing, know everything… Who is IPS Simala Prasad? IPS Simala Prasad was born in October 1980 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. His mother, Mehrunnisa Parvez, contributed to Indian literature and was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2005 for the same and his father, Bhagirath Prasad, was himself an IAS officer. As IPS Simala Prasad juggles her work as an IAS officer and an actress, she credits the inspiration for UPSC to her father and her interest in art to her mother. IPS Simala Prasad Educational Qualifications Born and brought up in Bhopal, IPS Simala Prasad did her schooling from St Joseph Co-Ed School and then completed her Bachelor of Commerce. The IPS officer completed his post-graduate degree in sociology from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. After school and college, IPS Simala Prasad passed the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission examination and became a DSP; during this time, she started self-study to crack the UPSC exam. She cleared UPSC CSE 2010 in her first attempt and secured AIR 51, at the age of 22. IPS Simala Prasad becomes a film actress IPS Simala Prasad is currently in the news as she will be playing a lead role in the film 'The Narmada Story' which will feature famous actors like Raghubir Yadav and Mukesh Tiwari. The film is based on real events, is shot across Madhya Pradesh and, according to the IPS officer, is eye-opening. A suspense thriller based on true events, The Narmada Story is directed by Zaigham Imam. Before this film, IPS Simala Prasad also worked in the film titles 'Nakkash' alongside Kumud Mishra; this film was also directed by Zaigham Imam.





