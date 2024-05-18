West Hollywood to consider outdoor skating rink for December 2024





At a regular meeting of the City of West Hollywood City Council on Monday, May 20, 2020, the City Council is expected to explore the possibility of developing an outdoor ice skating rink at West Hollywood Park in December 2024. During the meeting, council will discuss asking municipal staff to conduct a feasibility assessment of the proposed project. The feasibility study will examine projected costs, schedule and logistical considerations, and will include the issuance of a request for qualifications (RFQ) to gather information from qualified suppliers on the suitability of location and other essential factors. City staff will return to council with an update within 60 days. The initiative, if approved, aims to provide a unique recreational opportunity for residents and visitors during the holiday season, potentially increasing foot traffic and tourism. The temporary rink could also support local businesses and serve as a focal point for fundraising events hosted by local nonprofits. An entity experienced in operating temporary rinks has already expressed interest in the project, but the city plans to solicit proposals from other operators to ensure a full evaluation. The RFQ will help city staff assess the viability of launching the rink, taking into account various factors such as location, costs and logistics. According to Staff report, other Los Angeles area cities, including Pershing Square and Santa Monica in Downtown Los Angeles, have successfully hosted temporary ice rinks during the holiday season, offering additional activities such as DJ nights and skating lessons. West Hollywood wants to draw inspiration from these established models to develop its own attraction. Other staff analyzes indicate the project will require significant staff time and coordination among several city departments, including recreation departments, the city manager's department, public works and community development. The Recreation Services Division will lead the feasibility study, in close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders. If the project is approved, city staff will proceed to create a detailed scope of work, manage the process of soliciting and selecting a qualified consultant, and oversee the progress of the project. The goal is to determine the feasibility and potential benefits of an outdoor ice rink, thereby enhancing West Hollywood's vacation offerings for residents and visitors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/west-hollywood-to-consider-outdoor-ice-skating-rink-for-december-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos