Cassie's Husband Writes Scathing Letter About Abuse After Diddy Video





After CNN published gruesome footage from 2016 showing Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Cassie's husband blasted the attackers in a scathing letter against perpetrators of domestic violence. Alex Fine, who married Cassie in 2019, posted the letter on Instagram Friday afternoon. He did not hesitate to confront the fiery men who raised their hands against the women in their lives. Men who hit women are not men, Fine began. The men who allow this and protect these people are not men. Since male violence against women should not be inevitable, watch your brothers, friends and family. He confirmed the survivors' stories and assured them that they were not alone in their suffering. We want you to succeed and thrive. To all women and children, I am sorry that you live in a world where you are not protected and do not feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved, he added. Fine and Cassie have two young children, born in 2019 and 2021. Fine then left a disturbing message for perpetrators of domestic violence, telling them to expect justice for their actions. For the attackers, it's over, you are no longer safe, you are no longer protected, the men next to you are just as weak, he said. Although his post doesn't name any specific author, it's clear that Diddy and the video heavily influenced the timing of the post. In the caption, Fine said the letter was written some time ago, but the words ring true not only today but every day. Aubrey ODay also spoke out against her former record company boss. Former bandmate Danity Kane, formed by Combs on MTV's Making the Band in the late 2000s, took to X to call for prayers for all of his victims. The picture is becoming much clearer for all of you, I can imagine, she wrote, alongside a clip of the footage broadcast by CNN. ODay has previously expressed support for Cassie and hinted that she was aware of some of Combs' alleged wrongdoing. Cassie and Diddy's relationship was thrust back into the spotlight in late 2023, when she filed a lawsuit alleging that he raped and trafficked her during their 10-year relationship, between 2008 and 2018. Although they settled that lawsuit within a few days. , Diddy is at the center of four other federal cases alleging he ran a sex trafficking ring and sexually abused others in his orbit. Hotel surveillance video from 2016 released Friday showed Diddy attacking Cassie as she tried to leave the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. In the video, Diddy, wearing only a towel, runs down the hotel hallway and grabs Cassie from behind, knocking her to the ground. He kicks her repeatedly then begins dragging her towards the room, refusing to let her leave.

