Jaguar Bolera is now open in Raleigh, North Carolina





Somewhere in the mind of restaurateur Robert Thompson resides an elegant, bold and slightly eccentric woman from the 1950s-1960s. This woman (no name, but let's call her Betty) is a big fan of gardening, as devoted to her pet parakeets as she is to Elvis, and loves to host a nice dinner party. Betty is a fan of bold prints, spicy food, stiff cocktails and always having a good time. Too bad Betty isn't real, because she looks ridiculous. Luckily for the Triangle, Thompson has channeled that fake personality into a very real, very tasty, and very, very fun new entertainment venue called Jaguar bowling alley, opening this weekend in the Raleighs Ironworks development. Thompson, with current culinary director Best boss 2022 James Beard Emerging Chef nominee and semi-finalist Manny Barella has created a space unlike any other venue in North Carolina. The loud and colorful design spans more than 50,000 square feet across two floors of dining and gaming space that includes bowling, darts, a karaoke room and more. Guests can borrow board games or purchase activity kits like leather crafts and Legos, pick up a Cornhole set, or immerse themselves in an intense game of foosball. All this fun is underpinned by Barellas' Mexico-meets-South menu, hence the name Jaguar Bolera. Bolera is the Spanish word for bowling alley, and the North American Jaguar's historic range includes Mexico and parts of the southern United States. With this establishment, Barella married some of the dishes he grew up with in Mexico with the cuisine he encountered during his stints working in places like the Georgia Sea Islands. The beet hummus is a nod to his childhood in Monterrey, where all-day pork roasts were accompanied by beets roasted over the coals and served with lime. Barellas lamb birria is served as a taquito, with the braising stock mixed with the shredded lamb until it reaches an almost stew-like consistency. There are smoked meats galore, a tribute to Southern barbecue traditions. The smoked burger with chili and serrano mayonnaise is remarkable, as are the cochinita pibil tacos. There's a baked mac and cheese that's sure to please both kids and adults, pastor-style smoked pork ribs, and brisket tacos served with chihuahua cheese, black pico de gallo and avocado cream in handmade flour tortillas specially ordered by Barella. Desserts are served from a vending machine and include the classic Mexican Carlota de limon (a kind of pudding served with wafer cookies), arroz con leche, and tres leches cake with strawberries and steamed sponge cake. Japanese as a basis. . Customers who want churros will have to order at the counter, but for all of its self-serve options, Jaguar Bolera does not allow customers to fry their own churros. On the beverage side, cocktails (alcoholic and NA), beer and wine are available from one of 73 different self-serve taps throughout the space. The blood orange mezcal margarita is a must-try, and the Jalapeno in the Coconut (jalapeno-infused tequila, coconut syrup, and lime juice) has proven popular with guests during early previews. The entire space is designed to be accessible and fun, with counter service style food ordering, plenty of room for friends and family to sit, and activities spread throughout the space. 'space. It will serve dinner and weekend brunch from the start and will have space to host private parties. The Raleigh location is the first of what will be several different Jaguar Boleras across the country, with the next one expected to open in Atlanta sometime in 2025.

