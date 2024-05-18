June is Ohio Wine Month. Here's How to Celebrate Ohio's Wine Culture

Do you need an excuse to visit a winery? Not really. But the Ohio Department of Tourism has one ready, just in case.

June is Ohio Wine Month, and the state tourism department has put together a 2024 list of things to do for Ohio Wine Month (more information below).

Here's what you need to know about Ohio Wine Month and how to celebrate it.

What is Ohio Wine Month?

Governor John Kasich created Ohio Wine Month in 2012 to celebrate Ohio wines and winemakers, according to Drink Up Columbus.

Ohio's vibrant wine and grape industries provide much more than just quality products, said Tracy Intihar, acting director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), according to the Ohio Grape Industries Committee. They create thousands of jobs and bring billions of dollars to the state, plus provide local tasting rooms, beautiful wineries, and top-notch dining options for creating memories with friends and family at the wineries from Ohio.

Ohio's wine industry generated $6.6 billion in economic activity, created 40,399 jobs and generated $1.9 billion in wages, according to a study conducted by John Dunham & Associates and funded by the OGIC. In 2022, the data set used for this study, Ohio winemakers produced approximately 1.2 million gallons of wine over a 12-month period and ranked seventh in the nation for economic wine production.

What to do during Ohio Wine Month

Ohio Tourism List 24 Things to Do for Ohio Wine Month offers suggestions big and small, from navigating the state's seven wine trails to supporting your local winery to hosting a wine and cheese evening at home. Here is an overview of some things to do:

Visit Ohio's five recognized wine grape growing regions

The term appellation on a wine label refers to the geographic origin of the grapes used to produce it, according to the Ohio Grape Industries Committee. To use the term on a label, 85% of that wine must be produced from grapes grown in that region.

In the United States, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau regulates viticulture (the study of growing grapes for winemaking) appellations. And Ohio has five, according to the committee. They understand:

Lake Erie: The Lake Erie AVA is an American viticultural area that includes 2,236,800 acres of land on the south shore of Lake Erie in Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Saint-George Island: The Isle St. George AVA is located on North Bass Island in Lake Erie. More than half of the island is planted with vines.

Grand River Valley: The Grand River Valley AVA includes portions of Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties in northeast Ohio.

Ohio River Valley: Wine has been produced in this AVA since 1823. It is the second largest viticultural designation of origin in the United States with 16,640,000 acres spread across parts of the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. It is just behind the Upper Mississippi Valley.

Loramie Creek: The Loramie Creek AVA is bordered by Loramie Creek and Tuttle Creek as well as State Route 47 in Shelby County.

Explore Ohio's Seven Wine Trails

THE Ohio Wine Producers Association lists seven wine trails, each covering a certain region of the state. They are:

Appalachian Wine Trail : According to the winegrowers' group, the region's deep, non-glacial soils create “microclimates very favorable to the ripening of grapes”, which are then transformed into distinctive wines in the tradition of artists who made pottery, glassware, basketry and furniture” for which the eastern Ohio foothills continue to be known.

: According to the winegrowers' group, the region's deep, non-glacial soils create “microclimates very favorable to the ripening of grapes”, which are then transformed into distinctive wines in the tradition of artists who made pottery, glassware, basketry and furniture” for which the eastern Ohio foothills continue to be known. Canal Country Wine Route : Scattered throughout the region opened to settlement by the Ohio and Erie Canal are some of the state's “most charming” vineyards, according to wine producers. “The remains of the canal are preserved in a region rich in history, beautiful landscapes, unique cultures, natural resources and recreational activity options.”

: Scattered throughout the region opened to settlement by the Ohio and Erie Canal are some of the state's “most charming” vineyards, according to wine producers. “The remains of the canal are preserved in a region rich in history, beautiful landscapes, unique cultures, natural resources and recreational activity options.” Capital Wine Route : With each winery located within a short drive of Columbus, the wine producers' association says it's possible to visit two or three per day and explore the unique communities around them.

: With each winery located within a short drive of Columbus, the wine producers' association says it's possible to visit two or three per day and explore the unique communities around them. Ohio River Valley Wine Trail : This trail celebrates the rise of Ohio wines, not once but twice. In the 1800s, Nicholas Longworth planted grapevines imported from Europe on hundreds of acres overlooking the Ohio River and discovered a native grape variety that produced excellent sparkling wine. By the mid-1800s, his wines were celebrated across the country and in Europe, but vine disease and the Civil War ended his career. In the 1970s, the area made a comeback thanks to research support from Ohio State University.

: This trail celebrates the rise of Ohio wines, not once but twice. In the 1800s, Nicholas Longworth planted grapevines imported from Europe on hundreds of acres overlooking the Ohio River and discovered a native grape variety that produced excellent sparkling wine. By the mid-1800s, his wines were celebrated across the country and in Europe, but vine disease and the Civil War ended his career. In the 1970s, the area made a comeback thanks to research support from Ohio State University. Lake Erie Shores and Islands Wine Trail : Throughout this “cool climate” wine district, historic vineyards and the winemaking families who have cultivated them for generations are complemented by new plantings of Rieslings and Chardonnays established by entrepreneurs. Many soil types, deposited by years of glacial movement, provide fertile ground for great viticulture, new and old.

: Throughout this “cool climate” wine district, historic vineyards and the winemaking families who have cultivated them for generations are complemented by new plantings of Rieslings and Chardonnays established by entrepreneurs. Many soil types, deposited by years of glacial movement, provide fertile ground for great viticulture, new and old. Vineyards & Wines Wine Route : Along the southern shore of Lake Erie, through the valley created by the Grand River, this tiny patch of land in northeast Ohio is home to well over half of the state's grape-growing acreage. It has more vineyards per square kilometer than any other region.

: Along the southern shore of Lake Erie, through the valley created by the Grand River, this tiny patch of land in northeast Ohio is home to well over half of the state's grape-growing acreage. It has more vineyards per square kilometer than any other region. VINO wine route: The “Vintners in Northwest Ohio” represent an eclectic group of family-owned wineries. They are a short drive from Toledo and neighboring communities in Michigan and Indiana.

Visit a wine festival

THE Ohio Vintage Wine Festival in Kirtland on August 2-3 bills itself as the “premier food and wine event of the year.” It offers a wide selection of Ohio wines, as well as entertainment, artisans and boutiques.

But it's far from the only festival held statewide. Others include the Island Wine Festival in June and VINO wine festival in October. For a complete list, visit Ohio Wine Producers Association Events Page.

Taste a new Ohio wine or attend a tasting at a new winery

Expand your horizons by tasting a new wine or your favorite style at a new Ohio winery.

Over the past few Ohio Wine Months, Ohio Magazine has featured a selection of new wines to try, including 7 Ohio Wineries to Visit in 2023 And 6 Ohio Wines to Try in 2022.

Try an award-winning wine

The Ohio Grape Industries Committee has a long list of Ohio wineries that have won medals of the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition 2024, which he describes as “the most prestigious in North America.” More than 50 judges, representing various North American wine regions, evaluated more than 5,500 wines from nearly 1,000 wineries for the competition.

The 2023 Ohio Wine Competition, held in May, was the largest yet with 432 entries, according to the group. Hanover Winery's Marquette won Best of Show and Best of Ohio. For the full list of winners, Click here.

Find an Ohio winery near you

The state has 320 wineries and 21 grape juice, jam and jelly producers, according to the Ohio Tourism Association. If you're looking for one near you, the Ohio Grape Industries Committee offers a search engine by address or postal code.