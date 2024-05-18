Kangana Ranaut makes BIG statement and WILL LEAVE Bollywood if she wins Mandi seat: 'Ek Acchi Heroine Hai Par…'

Kangana Ranaut has confirmed that if she wins the Mandi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she will leave Bollywood. The actress recently turned politician and is contesting from her hometown Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kangana submitted her nomination on Tuesday and devoted all her time to campaigning.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Kangana was asked if she wins the Mandi seat in the Lok Sabha elections and then she will gradually leave the film industry after fulfilling her commitments. She said: Yes, many filmmakers tell me we have a good heroine, please don't go there. I may be well behaved, but come on, that's also a nice compliment. I take it in my stride.

Kangana takes her election duties very seriously. She recently declared her assets ahead of the polls in Himachal Pradesh. It has been revealed that Kangana Ranaut has assets worth Rs 91 crore, which include jewelry, cars and real estate. She also has a debt of Rs 17 crore.

According to Indian Express, Kangana has submitted documents revealing that she owns movable assets worth Rs 28.7 crore and Rs 62.9 crore in immovable properties. The Tanu Weds Manu actress revealed that she owns properties across the country. These include three houses in Mumbai worth Rs 16 crore and a bungalow in Manali worth Rs 15 crore. She also revealed that she owns four properties in Chandigarh, one commercial property in Mumbai and one commercial building in Manali.

The Queen star also said in the affidavit that she owned 6.7 kilos of gold jewelry, worth Rs 5 crore, 60 kg of silver jewelry, worth Rs 50 lakhs, and diamond jewelry worth Rs 3 crore. She also owns three luxury cars, a BMW worth Rs 98 lakh, a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 58 lakh and a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.91 crore. She declared a scooter worth Rs 53,000. Kangana also shared that she currently has a bank balance of Rs 1.35 crore with Rs 2 lakhs in cash. She pointed out that she had a debt of Rs 17 crore.

The report also claimed that Kangana said her highest qualification was 12th standard, which she did in a private school in Chandigarh. For the uninitiated, Kangana entered the film industry at the age of 18 with the film Gangster. Kangana also claimed that her income in 2022-23 was Rs 4 crore while in the previous year she earned Rs 12.3 crore.

The actress has held several rallies in Himachal Pradesh since she received a ticket from Mandi and has been making headlines for her statements. The HP vote will take place on June 1.