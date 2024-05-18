Entertainment
Church of the masses? Not in this digital world – The Ukiah Daily Journal
As the creator of classics such as “It's a Wonderful Life” and “You Can't Take It With You,” director Frank Capra has touched the hearts and souls of moviegoers.
The self-described Christmas Catholic took this power seriously. “No saint, no pope, no general, no sultan has ever had the power of a filmmaker,” he once said. It was the “power of speaking to hundreds of millions of people for two hours in the dark.”
The power of today's digital media is much more complex than that, said Barbara Nicolosi Harrington, a former Catholic nun turned Hollywood screenwriter and screenwriter.
“Hollywood has been the church of the masses, but I don’t think that’s true yet. At least we can't say that movie theaters are the sanctuaries they once were for most people, especially young people,” said Harrington, author of “Behind the Screen: Hollywood Insiders on Faith, Film, and Culture.
When she was young, she explains, mainstream entertainment “was everything. Hollywood created the images that told us what was cool and what it meant to be successful and loved.
Today, when she speaks to young people, they have a completely different relationship with the media. The voices and images of Hollywood compete with legions of “influencers” reaching the masses through ubiquitous smartphones.
“There are so many competing screens and a lot of the content is really stupid,” she said. Young people accept this, but believe that they and their peers can decide what is true and what is false in this digital world. When messages come in, social media experts then connect users with creators, activists or networks related to the content.
“Kids think they're in control,” Harrington said, reached by phone. “But how do you know what's right and wrong if it's TikTok and its algorithms that decide what you see? … You think it's you who decides what's right for you and whose voices will guide you. But is this true today?
The big question is whether millions of parents, pastors, teachers and counselors realize how much the balance of power has shifted in media and entertainment. That's the question I've been trying to address in a Substack newsletter I call Rational Sheep — a name taken from the prayers of the Orthodox Christian baptism rite.
A quarter of a century ago, in an essay titled “The Liturgy of Mass Media,” I highlighted the importance of the work of scholar Quentin Schultze and a circle of researchers at Calvin University in their book “ Dancing in the Dark.”
“In general, adults simply ignore popular art aimed at young people. …By ignoring the art of young people, however, adults are ignoring the children in their care,” they wrote. In the age of cable television, one trend was clear: “Instead of watching television with their families, adolescents typically watch it alone or in groups and talk little about what they are watching to their parents.” » All these media signals have become “maps of reality”, providing “stories, metaphors and symbols that explain life and suggest answers to its dilemmas and mysteries”.
At the time, Schultze said by phone, the goal was to teach “discernment” to adults and young people as they wrestled with the forces of media in their lives, trying to place what they saw, heard and read in “a biblical context”. “good and evil, beautiful and ugly.
“Now we feel like we're up to our eyes in the ocean, just trying to figure out what's going on,” he said. “We are dealing with intertwined digital networks – local, national and global – that change and transform based on how people use them. »
It's difficult to be discerning when smartphones serve as a “divide and conquer” technology that divides people of different ages into different audiences when it comes to politics, business, morality, education, of family life and, of course, of faith.
“It's difficult to be discerning when you're not even sure what many of these messages and symbols mean,” Schultze said. “Children in our homes who are only three or four years apart are literally growing up in different worlds.” While it is difficult to know what parents, clergy and teachers should do, he added: “One thing is certain: You cannot ignore what is happening and act as if it has no meaning. importance. »
Terry Mattingly is a senior fellow in communications and culture at Saint Constantine College in Houston. He lives in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and writes Rational Sheep, a Substack newsletter about faith and mass media.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ukiahdailyjournal.com/2024/05/18/on-religion-hollywood-church-of-the-masses-not-in-this-digital-world/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Funeral homes across the UK investigated for alleged abuse of deceased persons
- Church of the masses? Not in this digital world – The Ukiah Daily Journal
- Prince George breaks strict royal dress code to meet heads of state: it was a slap in the face
- Trump attends Republican fundraiser in Minnesota hours after Barron's Florida graduation: Live
- Telugu serial actor Chandrakanth found dead at his residence in Alkapur
- Indian rower Ayhika Mukherjee posts cryptic message after dropping out of Paris Olympics
- I took over 200 photos with Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a – these are the winners
- A friendship that doesn't come naturally
- Kangana Ranaut makes BIG statement and WILL LEAVE Bollywood if she wins Mandi seat: 'Ek Acchi Heroine Hai Par…'
- How Demi Moore became a new fashion darling at 61
- Modi's 'dhakad' govt brings down Article 370 wall: PM Modi in Ambala
- 9 former Corruption Eradication Committee commissioners write to president asking Jokowi not to choose problematic panel