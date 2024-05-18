Downtown Charlottesville Flower Festival a Booming Success for Second Year





If you've seen more flower boxes brimming with color along Charlottesville's downtown mall this month, you've noticed that more and more people are getting in on the spirit of a grassroots effort to to cultivate community. The flower box contest as part of the month-long Downtown in Bloom celebration, presented by Friends of Charlottesville Downtown, has already attracted more participants in its second happy month of May than during the inaugural release of the last year.











Greer Achenbach, executive director of the Friends of Downtown Charlottesville, told the Daily Progress that 50 downtown businesses already display flower boxes and other containers overflowing with spring flora and foliage, and that it is still time for others to register on amisofcville.org before the end of May. The winner will receive $1,000 and an advertisement in C-Ville Weekly. Members of the Friends of Downtown Charlottesville can get reimbursed up to $100 for what they spend on planters and materials, Achenbach said. People also read…











As participation increases, the annual celebration of flowers becomes permanent. Achenbach said Downtown in Bloom offers both a beautification effort and a community-building opportunity for people who live, work and visit downtown. Would you like to participate, but you are not connected to a Downtown Mall merchant? We would like to have a larger roster of gardeners, Achenbach said. Volunteers willing to help applicants plant their flower boxes are welcome, she said. The flower box competition officially kicked off with a flower market on April 25 at Ting Pavilion on the east end of the Downtown Mall. Participants to date include 600 West Main St., Agents in Style Boutique, Alakazam Toys, Botanical Fare, Cville Arts Cooperative Gallery, C&F Bank, Caspari Retail, Central Place, Central Virginia Legal Aid Society, Consignment House Gallery, Darling x Dashing. Boutique, Greener Thing, Grit Coffee, Hamiltons at First and Main, Hedge Fine Blooms, Hello Comics, Ix Art Park, J Fenton Too, Jean Theory, Lynne Goldman Elements, Magpie Knits, Market Street Wine Shop, McGuffey Art Center, Millers Downtown , Mudhouse Specialty Coffee, Neon Soul, Ovid & Lane, Oyster House Antiques Inc., Pawprints Boutique, Peck Boards, Phaeton Gallery, Poppypointe, Progress Studio, Quirk, Rock Paper Scissors, Roots Hair Studio, The Botanique & Co., The Terraces , United Bank, Violet Crown Charlottesville, York Property, Yves Delorme and Well Room.











Soon the rescheduled Festival of Flowers, Fairies and Elves will take place. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but organizers decided to postpone it in anticipation of rainy weather. A new date will be announced soon. The festival will give local children the opportunity to dress up as fairies, elves and other magical characters, parade through the downtown mall and wake up flower displays to welcome spring, Achenbach said. In addition to face painting, balloon animals, fairy hair and building with Lego blocks, young people and their families can look for areas along the Downtown Mall that will be reserved for drawing and coloring with chalk.











The Downtown Express train rides were a popular part of the floral festival. When the model train starts rolling through the mall, everyone takes out their phones and takes photos, Achenbach said. This is probably the most popular thing so far. Weather permitting, rides on the Downtown Express will be available from Central Place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 26. Another example of community spirit in bloom is ArtConnections, an exhibit of artwork created by Charlottesville City Schools K-12 students that will remain on view through May 30. The works are displayed on the windows of the Downtown Mall, giving passersby time to linger and examine the creations.











Making the shared environment more beautiful helps people be prouder and happier to be part of their city, and more interested in investing time and talent into strengthening community ties. Achenbach notes how the allure of May flowers opens one's eyes to many other ways to connect and grow. We see so many opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, Achenbach said. Everyone has a role to play.

