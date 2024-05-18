Peninsula Symphony celebrates 75 years in style | Culture & Leisure

The Peninsula Symphony celebrated its 75th anniversary with a concert of certainly grand and opulent music at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 10. It featured three of the greatest, boldest and most popular classics of the late Romantic period. Conductor Mitchell Sardou Klein, the second music director the orchestra has ever proudly presided over.
Nothing could better illustrate the spirit of the occasion than the horns and brass instruments brilliantly declaiming the theme of destiny at the start of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony. The disturbing character frequently associated with this theme has simply disappeared, here as in its subsequent reappearances.
It was a lively performance for most of its duration. The fully pizzicato string parts of the scherzo movement were particularly crisp. Klein's extreme flexibility in tempo directions contributed to the overall effect. Every time the music got more exciting, the game got faster and faster. To say that this made it even more exciting is to understate the effect. The Fourth is Tchaikovsky's loudest and most expressive symphony if performers want to take it that way. This is certainly the case.
Jean Sibelius' short tone poem Finlandia also begins with a brass fanfare, slower, more solemn and vicious than Tchaikovsky's. Resident conductor Nathaniel Berman led this piece, keeping the tempo slow enough to give the music a mysterious quest quality. But it made the acceleration towards the end a particularly effective burst of glory.
Edvard Grieg's Piano Concerto has no brass fanfares. However, it is as extroverted as the other works. It is written as a joyful but melodic exposition piece for the soloist. But Jon Kimura Parker, a renowned pianist who has previously been a guest at the Peninsula Symphony, refused to take this opportunity to dazzle. He played with a soft, clear, sonorous tone that came through in the sound of the orchestra. Grieg likes to take his gentle opening themes and transmute them into dynamic edifices at the climax of his movements. Parker even took these moments with as much reserve as was consistent with her quietly elegant performance.
Parker then proved he could loudly trample the best of them by playing, as an encore, a vehement and lively instrumental version of a song by a man he described as one of his favorite pianists, Bennie and the Jets by Elton John.
The concert began with Klein conducting the first performance of a newly composed work for this special occasion. It was celebration 75! An orchestral fanfare by Ron Miller, clarinetist in the orchestra who played at this concert. This fanfare is built on a short motto theme that begins in the horns and then flows through the orchestra. It was a worthy introduction to Sibelius and Tchaikovsky who followed.
Peninsula Symphony announced its next season, its 76th, during this concert. The season will begin with Taylor Eigsti, jazz pianist already invited here, in a concert including Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin. This concert will be performed according to a new schedule, on Saturday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m., at the Heritage Theater in Campbell. The San Mateo show will take place on Sunday matinee the following day instead of an evening show. Symphony management hopes these schedule changes will make performances more family-friendly.
The rest of the season will run on similar schedules, with a tribute to film score composer John Williams on January 18 and 19 and to renowned pianist Jon Nakamatsu in Sergei Rachmaninoff's Second Concerto on March 22 and 23, this one with Saturday evening in San Mateo and Sunday morning in Campbell.
