After being criticized for its historical inaccuracy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends his unsubtle, larger-than-life and indelicate cinema | Bollywood News





Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about his creative process and said his work is driven by a desire to provide audiences with an experience rather than simply generating profit. Speaking of his recent Heeramandi project, he reflected on the vision of the period environment and said that although he draws deeply from his imagination, he would like to evoke a feeling of familiarity. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Bhansali said that although Heeramandi is set in a historical location, it is based on his imagination. He said: To you it will always look like Lahore. I think it will always look like a road I would want to go and buy tartar. It will still contain the bricks which I believe have been sufficiently fired and drained of all the texture which is so fascinating to look at. I further decorated it with fountains and painted parquet floors. He went on to say that it was the same for all his films. Even though Gangubai Kathiawadi is set in Kamathipura, it is a world born from his imagination. Recalling the essence of the film, he shared that the final sequence of the procession symbolizes his departure from that area, and said: In my mind, it was the most romantic place to live. The filmmaker continued: I come from this world. I always watched movies with pimps and prostitutes in the cinema. My cinema will always have this dramatic touch and this larger-than-life approach, which is not subtle, which is not delicate, but which is sincere. It will have the dignity of being told on screen because I work on visuals. It has to be worthy of being there because I am reliving a certain moment of my life, of this life, perhaps of a past life. SLB said he doesn't make films for money, but to share his point of view. I am responsible for giving my audience an experience and I will give them the best of mine. I'm not here to make money, I'm here to make a film. I'm here to do an experiment for you, he said. The filmmaker was recently criticized for not adhering to Heeramandi's historical facts; residents of the actual location, citizens of Pakistan and others, claimed that the the real Hira Mandi is nothing like Bhansali's creation. Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and others in key roles. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

