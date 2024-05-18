How Hollywood Failed to Convince Fall Guys

Ohn-screen, for a first scene in The guy who falls just in time, stuntman Logan Holladay pulls off a move that looks completely chaotic. He steers an SUV over a beach, parts of which break off as he flips over and over until he lands upside down in a mess of smoke and debris.

But Holladay could feel, even before he was told, that he had completed the stunt as planned. He spent months helping design and rehearse the sequence called a cannon roll in which he reaches a high speed, deliberately triggering a device under the car that propels it into the air. In one attempt, he sent the car flying too high; during another, the car over-rotated and rolled vertically, from one end to the other. This time everything was fine. I won't throw myself 100 percent into a situation where I don't know all the details, Holladay told me. I'm not going to jump in and see what happens.

The guy who falls just in time, which is now in theaters, talks about this painstaking work. The film, loosely based on the 1980s country TV series about a stuntman who moonlights as a bounty hunter, is an action comedy with an endearing love story at its center, but it's also a celebration not so stealthy in the stunt community. Directed by David Leitch, himself a former stuntman, the film takes place on the set of a big-budget production, highlighting how these professionals contribute to action cinema beyond their physical exploits.

Stunt performers are in a particularly difficult position in today's franchise-rich Hollywood: They're not household names, but the stunts they perform have become a main selling point for many thriller sequels. of action. Their work is often flashy, which over time has contributed to them being wrongly viewed as daredevils, making it difficult to take them seriously. And they're often only in the spotlight when something goes wrong. Otherwise, they are supposed to remain invisible, a goal seemingly at odds with long-standing efforts to gain industry recognition at the Oscars, which do not feature a category honoring stunts. It's our job as stunt performers to be in the shadows, and it's our job to maintain the illusion of a character. I think we all want to keep that illusion alive for the audience, Leitch told me. Were meant to be hidden, so how to celebrate?

Integrating this campaign into a mainstream, heartwarming summer film is one solution. The guy who falls just in time, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is the most visible and notable effort in the stunt community's decades-long push for Oscar inclusion. In February, the Academy announced that casting directors would be honored starting in 2026, the first time a new category has been added since 2001. In March, the ceremony itself aired a montage about the waterfalls. For many of the stunt performers I've spoken with over the past month, these moves hinted at a turning point and provided far more encouragement than many of them were accustomed to.

Jack Gill, who has worked in stunts since the 1970s and has been the coordinator of several Fast and Furious films, launched the campaign for Oscar inclusion in 1991. Since then, he told me, he has been given a litany of reasons why stunts can't be part of the spectacle: the ceremony is already too long, a reward could push stuntmen to strive for extremely dangerous acts and, above all, stunts are not a creative endeavor. Trying to get even one award has been daunting, he said, adding that when he began his campaign, he was told the process would take five years at most. I fought for three to five years thinking: This is going to happen. And here we are, 30 years later.

When the shot Coordinator Chris O'Hara tells people what he does for a living. He usually asks one of three questions: Have you ever been injured? What films have you starred in? What is the biggest stunt you have ever performed?

These are harmless questions, and OHara has answered them many times, but they also reflect a narrow understanding of what he does. His job isn't really about getting hurt, or being in movies, or being in the biggest scenes possible. The job, he told me, is to create the illusion of danger by minimizing the risks. In other words, his work requires intense, careful planning and rehearsals to succeed.

The guy who falls just in time shows the work that goes into building a stunt by staging several dizzying, over-the-top sequences that, one of the film's producers, Kelly McCormick, told me, made dreams come true for the crew. Stunt performers broke personal and world records; Holladay told me that his eight and a half cannon blasts, which set a Guinness World Record, still don't seem real. But their scenes were not only dazzling because, for example, of the height of a free fall or the length of a car jump; they also showed how even minor adjustments to a stunt can deepen the story being told, making it an essential and, yes, creative part of the process.

Consider a climactic chase scene in The guy who falls just in time, when Gosling's protagonist, Colt Seavers, performs a boat jump that ends in an explosion. Stunting involves steering a boat fast enough over a ramp so that it flies into the air before falling back into the water. In Colt's case, however, he steers his boat toward explosives so he can attempt to escape. Shortly before filming the scene, Gosling received a vintage jacket promoting the Miami Vice live stunt showa real tourist attraction, involving stunts inspired by the series, which took place in the 80s and 90s at the Universal Studios theme park.

The gift gave him the idea to incorporate one of the show's tricks into his character's detailed resume. Gosling suggested that Colt steer the boat facing backwards, hands tied behind his back, barely maneuvering the steering wheel. Leitch liked the idea; Colt's story arc explores how, in his quest to impress his ex (Blunt) and prove his worth, he regains the self-confidence he lost after an on-set injury. Making the stunt a bit more difficult — a hidden stuntman inside the boat meant Gosling's double wasn't actually driving him blind — satisfied the actor's creative inclinations and underscored the film's themes. It could have just been a boat jump, but now we're defining this character moment for Colt, Leitch explained.

A good stunt doesn't need to be elaborate. Wade Eastwood, the stunt coordinator of several Impossible mission films, told me that work can begin years before a film goes into production and involve simply noting throughout a script where action might be needed. If a story, he explained, has an ensemble traveling from one continent to another but little detail on how, design and pitch sequences to get the audience's adrenaline pumping. For example, if the characters are in Buenos Aires but are heading to London, he said, I would then write how they get to London. It's a car chase, a motorcycle chase, a skydive sequence, an aerial sequence. All this creativity is not the work of the screenwriter or the director. He's actually the stunt coordinator.

For every stuntman I've spoken with, the work has been rewarding, even if the Oscar trophies haven't arrived yet. Eastwood in particular emphasized how he would rather do his job than attend just one awards show. He said he was told he deserved an Oscar for what he did for the Impossible mission frankness, but he bristles at the idea. I don't wonder if I will receive an award for the last time. Assignment, he said. I think, What am I going to do for next time Assignment?

Even so, the fact that stunt performers are overlooked for the industry's most prestigious award has become even more baffling as their work has become more multifaceted, with the sophistication of the action seen on screen proving the complexity of their work. Back then it was a bit of a live rodeo. You just showed up and had your bag of pads, your athletic ability and your willingness to do whatever was asked of you, said Melissa Stubbs, a stunt coordinator who has doubled for actors such as Margot Robbie and Angelina Jolie, referring to the start of his career in the 1980s. Now we are in action creators. An Oscar category honoring the head of a stunt department would indicate that the craft is considered to be of equal importance to all other creative elements of the production. This doesn't mean we should stroke our egos, said Jack Gill. It's just that, around your peers, you wish you could say: I did something special.

After all, stunt performers usually downplay their work on set. All along The guy who falls just in timeColt gives a thumbs up at the end of his stunts, a gesture often used to emphasize how stoic these performers are, as McCormick says: They give a thumbs up because most of the time they can't speak, let alone barely breathing. , but they don't want to stop production, because they know everything will be fine one day.

Maybe The guy who falls just in time will be too. Film earnings underperformed at the box office compared to its reported budget of $130 million, marking a quiet start to the summer film season, but its release was significant for the stunt community. At the Los Angeles premiere of The guy who falls just in time, Stubbs, who had been invited to see the film with many other members of the tight-knit stunt community, saw a colleague crying during the film's showing. Stunt performers are as emotionally invested in a film as anyone who made it. Hopefully, OHara said, people will see us as more than just those three questions.