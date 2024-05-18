Do you play pickleball? Find a court in Des Moines here

Pickleball has become the new summer sport of choice in the United States. If you want to have fun, here are some local places where you can find a free game, lessons, or outdoor field.

Where do I pay to play pickleball in Des Moines?

There are many pickleball spots in the Des Moines metro, but some offer more benefits than others. At places like Smash Park, you can grab a burger and a beer while you play. Or at Dinks Pickleball you can find lessons taught by professionals.

Here are some places in Des Moines with pickleball courts available for a fee:

Dinks Pickleball, Des Moines (Merle Hay Mall)

Local and family business, Dinks is an indoor pickleball venue in Des Moines, and the largest pickleball venue in central Iowa. If you're new to pickleball, don't worry. Dinks also has professional instructors.

Hours: Every day from 6 a.m. to midnight

Every day from 6 a.m. to midnight Cost: Prices vary with hourly rates between $16 and $28. Memberships start at $45 per year.

Prices vary with hourly rates between $16 and $28. Memberships start at $45 per year. Address: 3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1000, Des Moines

Fourmile Community Recreation Center, Des Moines

Monks' Fourmile Community Recreation Center has drop-in pickleball hours every week.

Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.; Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $2 per visitor, but youth (10-18 years) and seniors 60 and over are free

$2 per visitor, but youth (10-18 years) and seniors 60 and over are free Address: 3711 Easton Boulevard, Des Moines

Pioneer Columbus Community Recreation Center, Des Moines

Another Des Moines Recreation Center, Pioneer Columbus also offers drop-in pickleball hours.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday to Friday or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday (available from March to September only)

Cost: $2 per visitor, but youth (10-18 years) and seniors 60 and over are free

Address: 2100 SE Fifth Street, Des Moines

Smash Park, West Des Moines

Attend a party and play Smash Park in West Des Moines. The entertainment venue was one of the first to offer pickleball when it opened in 2018. It offers indoor and outdoor courts as well as other games, a full menu and a bar. Equipment is also available for rental.

Hours: Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: Pickleball starts at $19 per hour and can cost $38 per hour on weekends.

Pickleball starts at $19 per hour and can cost $38 per hour on weekends. Address: 6625 Coachlight Drive, West Des Moines

Valley Community Center, West Des Moines

The West Des Moines Valley Community Center hosts over 18 adult pickleball players three days a week.

You can also find beginner and advanced classes at the center. Register to Valleycommunity.center/pickleball.

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost: $2 per person. Paddles can be borrowed for free.

$2 per person. Paddles can be borrowed for free. Address: 4444 Fuller Road, West Des Moines

Where can I play pickleball for free in Des Moines?

If you don't need all the extra perks and have your own equipment, there are many parks in and around Des Moines that have free outdoor courts. Although most of these are tennis courts, you can usually find pickleball lines painted as well.

Here's a sampling of where you can play pickleball for free in Des Moines. Don't forget your equipment!

Ashby Park

This public park has two free outdoor pickleball courts. There are permanent nets and lines, but you will need to bring your own paddles and balls.

Address: 3200 38th Street, Des Moines

Birdland Sports Park

This outdoor tennis spot has seven courts with permanent pickleball lines. Nets are for tennis, but they never hurt anyone. It's free and open to the public, but don't forget your equipment.

Address: 600 Birdland Drive, Des Moines

EMC Downtown Park

A former Younkers department store site gutted by fire in 2014 reopened in 2023 as the first park in the heart of downtown. EMC Insurance Cos., purchased the site after the building was destroyed in the fire and was originally intended to build offices. The pocket park is home to the city's first dedicated pickleball courts. It also includes a basketball court, a sack court, a ping-pong table as well as chess, checkers and backgammon tables.

Address: 701 Walnut Street, Des Moines

MacRae Park

There are two outdoor courts at MacRae Park, which underwent a multi-year renovation that was completed in 2023. Both courts are free, but the lines are stacked on top of a tennis court with tennis nets . Bring your own equipment. And don't skip the overlook to watch the downtown sunrise or sunset.

Address: 2235 SW 11th St., Des Moines

McCollum Waveland Tennis Complex

With 12 outdoor courts, McCollum Waveland is free to the public. Bring your own equipment and expect the courts to be covered in tennis lines with a slightly taller tennis net.

Address: 936 Polk Boulevard, Des Moines

Tower Park

There are two outdoor tennis courts at Tower Park. As with the other parks, both are stacked on top of tennis courts and require you to bring your own rackets and balls.

Address: 4900 Hickman Road, Des Moines

