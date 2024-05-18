Housefull 5 is currently one of the biggest films in Hindi cinema. Some big names from Bollywood will be seen in the film, including star hero Anil Kapoor.

He was supposed to play a key role in the film, but he pulled out at the last minute. We learned that Anil had stepped down due to remuneration issues.

Anil demanded a large amount which the makers were not ready to pay. So, an upset Anil Kapoor left the film and Arjun Rampal has now been roped in. We at 123telugu have already reported the same.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif play the lead roles in this film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Watch this space for more updates.

