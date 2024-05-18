Gerald Carpenter: The Santa Barbara Symphony jazzed up for the season finale | Culture & Leisure





The Santa Barbara Symphony will close its 2023-24 season with a program titled Rhapsody in Blue @ 100: Jazz Comes to The Symphony, in which the renowned jazz pianist and composer Marcus Roberts will be the soloist of George GershwinThe irreplaceable “Rhapsody in Blue” (1924), which has made Americans happy and proud for 100 years. Roberts and his trio will also perform his Gershwin and Maestro-inspired “Rhapsody in D” Nir Kabaretti will lead the orchestra in a performance of Charles Ives' “Symphony No. 2 (1897-1902). Gershwin's three great “classic” works “Rhapsody in Blue”, “Concerto in F” and “An American in Paris” also undoubtedly evoke the dominant visual style of the period, the “Decorative Arts”, more commonly called Art Deco. . Music seems to come out of art. There is no more perfect expression of the American zeitgeist of the 1920s than Rhapsody in Blue, which I have loved since the sixth grade. It was then that I discovered Oscar Levantthe recording of Rhapsody in Blue and his performance (he was a childhood friend of the Gershwins) in the 1945 Gershwin biopic, also called “Rhapsody in Blue,” which I watched on television around that time. It was a pivotal moment in my development as an American music lover, that is, both a lover of American music and an American music lover. Marcus Roberts is phenomenal. With his complete mastery of the piano and the language of jazz, he is a paid member of this exclusive group of jazz pianists which includes John Lewis, Ahmad Jamal, Erroll Garnerand not many others. However far he may go in his explorations, he remains fundamentally lyrical. Seventy years after his death, Charles Ives remains a controversial figure among American composers. Some hail the Cranky Yankee as the founding father of contemporary American music; others find it extremely irritating. The “Second Symphony” is his masterpiece, both in terms of its length and the richness of its ideas. For most of its duration, the Second is virtually indistinguishable from the nationalist symphonies of Roy Harris Or Georges Antheil. The slow parts are lushly romantic; the allegros are folk and catchy. Occasionally, however, a piece of anthem or patriotic song (“Columbia, the Jewel of the Ocean” was one of the composer's favorites), suddenly emerges from the background and threatens to overwhelm itself. run away with the whole thing. piece. Some find it cheeky and delicious, others aren't so sure. But there's no doubt that Ives is here to stay. Rhapsody in Blue @ 100 will be performed twice: at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, both at the Granada Theater, 1330 State St., Santa Barbara. Tickets for this concert cost between $35 and $175; they can be purchased in person at the Granada Box Office, 1330 State St., Ste. 102, by telephone at 805-898-9836 or online at https://ticketing.granadasb.org/17849.

