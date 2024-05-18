Will Jr NTR make his shirtless debut in Bollywood?

Jr NTR is someone who is not only an amazing actor on the big screen but also a fitness enthusiast. Tarak has shared several times that he played sports when he was in school. Tarak used to share a lot of his transformation videos and especially during RRR, his getting ready videos became quite viral.

In Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, the actor was seen shirtless during a fight and he is still one of the most popular actors to date. And after a long time, Tarak will be seen shirtless again.

Jr NTR is currently busy with War 2 which recently took place in Mumbai. The actor recently took off for a family vacation to another country to mark his birthday.

If reports are to be believed, Taarak will also be seen shirtless in this film. The latest buzz in the film circles is that NTR will be flaunting his six-pack abs in one of the action sequences, and the star hero has already started preparing for it.

NTR will be adopting a clean and mean look for this film, which is part of his overall look. Hrithik Roshan also stars in another lead role, and the film will feature many fight scenes between the two-star heroes. Ayan Mukherjee is the director of the film.