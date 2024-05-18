Broward man commits suicide after shooting two nephews before painful birthday





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. Richard Richie Wierzba was a 26-year-old father when he died. He would have been 40 years old on September 11. His brother Anthony Tony Wierzba had been mourning him for years on Facebook by sharing the same photo of him on his birthday and the day of his death, May 17, 2010. He also shared an image of his tombstone. Dear son, father, husband, brother, uncle. The day before the painful 14th anniversary of her son's death, a domestic violence tragedy in Broward County struck Tina Wierzba, the 71-year-old matriarch of the family. Richard Lee Wierzba died on May 17, 2010. He was 36 years old. (Courtesy photo) There was a shooting Thursday afternoon along McKinley Street near 53rd Avenue in Hollywood. Relatives said Tony Wierzba shot Richie Wierzba's two sons and killed himself. The shooter was a co-owner Anthonys Towing and Recovery, which he registered at 5838 McKinley St., Hollywood. His relatives said he had not worked in years and lived with his mother and children. He was 53 years old. According to Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department, officers responded to the shooting and found the three men shot to death around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Anthony Tony Wierzba publicly shared this selfie on Facebook on October 28, 2023. He died Thursday in Hollywood. (Courtesy photo) Bettineschi reported one of them dead and Hollywood firefighters took the other two to Hollywood Memorial Regional Hospital. Relatives and friends identified the two shooting victims as brothers Alex, 15, and Richard Wierzba, 21, whom Tina Wierzba had raised as her own. On Saturday, a relative told Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Joyce Grace Ortega that brothers Alex and Richard, whose mother lost custody before their father's death, were in different hospitals in Broward and of Miami-Dade. Richard Wierzba died in 2010. The day before the 14th anniversary of his death, his brother killed his two sons before committing suicide in Hollywood. (Courtesy photos) AEF schoolswhere Alex was a 9th grade student, organized a fundraiser to help support the Wierzba family. Richard Wierzba, 21, had also been a student at the school where administrators knew Tina Wierzba as their tutor. Alex was placed on life support with no brain activity, the fundraiser organizer wrote on the GoFundMe page Friday. Richard is in critical condition. As of Saturday afternoon, it was still unclear whether Alex and Richard would survive the shooting. Brothers Alex Wierzba, 15, left, and Richard Wierzba, 21, right, remained hospitalized Saturday in Hollywood. (Courtesy photos) Detectives asked anyone with information about this or other cases to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Related reports Wednesday THURSDAY

