The boss succeeds in the company challenge by taking the entire team to Disneyland





HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) – A business challenge finally paid off with a trip to Disneyland. The social media team behind Hawaiian Hospitality Groupan agricultural, manufacturing and consumer goods company based in Hawaii, was tasked with finding ways to get more Instagram subscribers, their boss challenged them with a fun little incentive. And when they succeeded, he followed through. We had a team meeting and one of the team members came in wearing a Disney sweater and I was like, “You know what, if we have 10,000 subscribers by May 1st, I'll will take me to Disneyland. And that's how it all began, said Stijn Spaas, director of corporate branding for the Hawaiian host group. The team created a dance reel announcing to the public the reward their boss had given them. And that post ended up getting tons of reactions, with the group easily surpassing the 10,000 followers needed by the second day of the challenge. So, they upped the ante. They convinced Spaas to agree that if they hit the 100,000 subscriber mark, he would not only take the team to Disneyland, but he would also dress up as a Disney princess. I was surprised and didn't really think much about this second challenge, but you know, we ended up being very happy with the 350,000 subscribers we received, Spaas said. Since the challenge, the team has surpassed the 350,000 mark and continues to gain followers. When it was time for the challenge, the team let the public vote which princess they wanted to see their boss dress up as. The Hawaiian Host Group social media team hosted a dress reveal in Anaheim and Spaas followed by dressing up as Rapunzel. The other members of the team applauded him as he let the locks of his golden blonde wig fall from a balcony in the room. The dress reveal was fun for everyone. It was something I committed to and I kept my word,” Spaas said. Spaas praised her team's creativity and said they planned to take on more challenges on social media. Copyright 2024 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

