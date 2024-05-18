2023 Hollywood strikes hit summer 2024 box office hard





Last year, it seemed like movies were finally back after the total shutdown and slow recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The summer 2023 box office didn't quite reach the heights of 2019 (which set the bar high by starting with “Avengers: Endgame”), but it delivered hits like “Guardians of the Endgame”. Galaxy Vol. 3″ and, of course, Barbenheimer. . This time last year, the summer box office had already seen two films release above $100 million. This is the third weekend of the 2024 summer box office and, like the last two, it will fail to reach $100 million for all films in theaters. combined. Hollywood studios are currently reaping what they sowed by refusing to negotiate for months during last year's overlapping WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which began in early May and were not fully resolved until 'in November. Asstudio executives fumed and threatened to hold out “until union members start losing their apartments and homes,” a six-month hole opened in the production pipeline. This week, NBCU Studio Group President Donna Langley admitted to an audience in Cannes (h/t Deadline) that strike delays are the cause of the current economic downturn, saying: “We need volume back, we need more films.” “IF” is just an attempt to try to plug that hole. If this doesn't sound like a typical summer movie, that's because it wasn't meant to be a summer movie. “IF” was originally scheduled to be released in November 2023 as a cute Thanksgiving family film. Now, Paramount Pictures has placed it in a prime summer slot, where it's tasked with filling the void left by the strike-delayed “Mission: Impossible 8.” Talk about a mission impossible. Next weekend will feature two more hopeful heroes: “The Garfield Movie” and “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” But they are unlikely to save the 2024 global box office, which is currently forecast to be down 5% from last year and 18% from the three years before the pandemic.

