'9 to 17', 'Tootsie' Star Dies at 92





Dabney Coleman, the Emmy-winning television and film actor who starred in “9 to 5,” “Tootsie” and “On Golden Pond,” has died. He was 92 years old. Coleman “took his last earthly breath peacefully and exquisitely” Thursday afternoon at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., his daughter, Quincy Coleman, said in a statement provided to USA TODAY by her manager on Friday. “My father built his time here on earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul aflame with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” she said. “Throughout his life, he navigated this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. “Teacher, hero and king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine through his work, his loved ones and his legacy…eternally.” Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. The Hollywood Reporter And Additional were the first to announce the news. The Austin, Texas-born actor gained recognition for playing Merle Jeeter on the Norman Lear-produced soap opera spoof Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, during its two seasons in 1976-77. During his career, he earned six Emmy nominations for his roles in the short-lived '80s NBC sitcom “Buffalo Bill,” the TV movie “Sworn to Silence,” the one-season sitcom “The Slap Maxwell Story.” “. ABC's miniseries “Baby M” and crime drama “Columbo.” It was his role in ABC's “Sworn to Silence” that earned him his first and only Emmy Award in 1987. The following year, he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for having played a womanizing sports writer in “Slap Maxwell.” '9 to 5' on the occasion of its 40th anniversary:Heartwarming 1980 comedy covers a depressing reality In 1980's “9 to 5,” Coleman starred alongside Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton, playing Hart, the chauvinistic and misogynistic boss of the three female workers. He was also known for playing Tom Hanks' father in “You've Got Mail” and Commodore Kaestner in the HBO drama “Boardwalk Empire,” for which he won two Screen Actors Guild awards. His most recent roles saw Coleman in “Yellowstone,” “NCIS” and “Ray Donovan.” Before his career in Hollywood, Coleman served in the United States Army in the 1950s. Coleman is survived by children Meghan, Kelly, Randy and Quincy Coleman and his grandchildren: Hale and Gabe Torrance, Luie Freundl and Kai and Coleman Biancaniello.

