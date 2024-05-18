Emma Stone talks kindness and feminism at Cannes 2024

Just eight months after unveiling filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone Poor things in Venice, the duo returns to the festival circuit with Kinds of Kindness. The frequent collaborators faced the press at Cannes, where they attempted to define the chemistry between their relationship, which earned Stone an Oscar for Poor things and also includes The favourite. Stone dismissed the suggestion that she was Lanthimos' muse, responding: “'She's my muse.'

“I feel like I can do anything with him, because we've worked together so many times,” Stone said. “I trust him beyond the trust I’ve had with any director, and I’ve been fortunate to work with great directors.”

As is often the case at Cannes, female stars are invited to share their thoughts on the #MeToo movement or being a woman in the industry. In this case, Stone was asked how her work with Lanthimos contributed to feminism and activism.

“How do you think I contribute to feminism?” » she responded with a smile and to laughter from the crowd. Stone went on to say that she wasn't necessarily the type of actor who chose roles because of the film's message, but rather because she found the worlds and characters interesting. She concluded to the laughter of the crowd: “I am a feminist and I like working with Yorgos Lanthamos. I guess that's activism.

At another point, a reporter accidentally asked “Emily Stone” a question, which drew laughter, with Stone good-naturedly saying that yes, “My name is Emily.”

Lanthimos shot Kinds of Kindness while Poor things was still in post-production and awaiting visual effects work. “It was ready, so we thought instead of sitting around waiting for the visual effects to be delivered, let's do it,” the filmmaker said of embarking on the project.

The cast includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer, who flanked Stone and Lanthimos at presser.

The 2 hour and 44 minute film tells three interconnected stories. One of them centers on a man (Plemons) whose wealthy boss (Dafoe) describes every facet of his life, from what he eats and drinks to what he wears. Another focuses on a police officer (Plemons), whose marine biologist wife (Stone) goes missing, but when she is rescued and returned home, he becomes convinced that the woman who returned is not his wife. The third story centers on a woman (Stone) who abandons her husband (Alwyn) to join a sex cult led by characters played by Dafoe and Chau.

Veteran actor Dafoe shared some thoughts on the types of notes given by the filmmaker, noting that it's an exchange. “He gives you a great setup, you go out there, you try to apply yourself to the words, to the actions,” Dafoe said. “He looks at you, he thinks about it. Not just what he wants or what you want, but it's the process. There is a call and a response.

In his criticism, The Hollywood ReporterDavid Rooney's chief film critic described Kindness as “a trilogy of increasingly strange stories that is both an uneven puzzler and a fascinating, unpredictable exploration of topics such as love, faith and, in particular, control.” Rooney added: “Regardless of the degree to which the three stories are intertwined, this is a work of daring originality, vicious humor and breathtaking strangeness, giving the impression that there are few places the director won't go. It includes places of darkness, perversity and mutilation, not for the squeamish, but there is a countervailing lightness Kinds of Kindness This serves the material well.

Searchlight releases the film on June 21.

As for her previous work with Lanthamos, Stone admitted that the only character in her career she had trouble letting go of was Poor things protagonist Bella. Stone said: “I don’t think I should probably see her again. It does not mean anything. This is the character I was devastated to let go of.