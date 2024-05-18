Jessica Biel Almost Quit Hollywood Before The Sinner and Admits She's 'Still Fighting' for Roles

Jessica Biel revealed she almost left Hollywood before becoming an executive producer and starring in the hit series 'The Sinner.'

During an appearance on “The Bright Side” podcast, the 42-year-old actress recalled how discouraged she became after co-founding her production company Iron Ocean and struggling for more than a decade to move forward a project.

“The doors haven’t opened at all, even after being in the business for so long,” Biel said.

“I've been running this production company with my partner, Michelle Purple, for 20 years. I started it with her when I was 22, and for the first 10 years we had almost no success.

“We had a lot of trouble getting a story to be told.”

The “7th Heaven” alum explained that she and Purple produced a short film and a feature film, which she described as a “labor of love.” However, the two were unable to sell either project.

“And it wasn’t until many years later that we discovered ‘The Sinner’ and then built this show from the ground up,” Biel said.

“When we were selling this show, Michelle and I looked at each other and she said, 'If we don't sell this show, I'm quitting.'

“I said, 'I'm quitting too. I'm not doing that. I don't know if this show isn't selling, I don't know what people want. I don't know what to bring.' them, I no longer understand this business, I no longer understand.

“And then we sold it in the room,” Biel added. “It was so weird.”

In “The Sinner,” Biel plays troubled mother Cora Tannetti, who stabs an apparent stranger to death while enjoying a day at the beach with her family. Because Cora has no idea why she committed the murder, police detective. Harry Ambrose seeks to determine the motive for his actions.

The actress was nominated for an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her performance in “The Sinner,” which was turned into an anthology series that ran for four seasons.

Biel and Purple then produced the 2022 Hulu miniseries “Candy,” which also starred the “Total Recall” actress. The duo produces the hit thriller series “Cruel Summer.”

While speaking on “The Bright Side” podcast, Biel shared that it was a “humbling” experience to prove that she could be a successful producer despite having a well-established acting career.

“It was like starting over on a certain level,” she said.

“The Illusionist” star pointed out that the industry was very different a few years ago and there was little interest in female-led projects.

“It was a time when no one cared about women’s stories,” Biel said. “This was before we had this incredible trail of powerful, complex female stories.

“So it just wasn't the right time either, and we were fighting against all the elements. It was a very humbling experience, and it continues to be.”

Biel said making it in Hollywood can be difficult for anyone.

“I don’t find my industry or being an actor or producer to be easy in any form,” she said.

“It’s so much blood, sweat and tears that you put into making these projects happen, and so many of the things we work on never come to fruition.

“I feel like most producers would say the same thing, that they have that experience, and it's very difficult. And also, on my own, I kind of separate my company from my own acting career .”

The “Total Recall” star opened up about still having trouble landing an acting role.

“I fight for the roles I really want, and I audition and I don’t get them,” she said. “I still hear no, like a lot of no.

“It’s a matter of humility everywhere,” Biel added. “And I think it could always be like that.”