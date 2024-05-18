Entertainment
Will Jr NTR make his shirtless debut in Bollywood?
Jr NTR is not only an amazing actor on the big screen but also a fitness enthusiast.
Jr NTR has often shared that he played sports during his school days. He frequently posts videos of his physical transformation, especially those of his preparation for “RRR”, which have gone viral.
In 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava', the actor appeared shirtless during a fight scene, and this image remains very popular to this day. After a long time, Tarak is about to go shirtless again.
Jr NTR is currently busy with 'War 2', the shooting of which recently began in Mumbai. The actor recently flew to another country with his family for a vacation to mark his birthday.
According to reports, Tarak will also be seen shirtless in this film. The latest buzz in the film circles is that NTR will be flaunting his six-pack abs in one of the action sequences, and he has already started preparing for it.
NTR will be adopting a clean and mean look for this film, which is part of his overall look.
Hrithik Roshan also stars in another lead role, and the film will feature many fight scenes between the two star heroes.
Ayan Mukherjee is directing the film.
