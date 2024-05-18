Entertainment
Dabney Coleman, actor who starred in Boardwalk Empire and 9 to 5, has died | Ents & Arts News
Lily Tomlin, Morgan Fairchild and Ben Stiller have paid tribute to “one-of-a-kind” actor Dabney Coleman following his death aged 92.
Coleman made his career playing comedic villains, mean-spirited bosses and villains in films including 9 to 5 and Tootsie, as well as playing Commodore Louis Kaestner in Boardwalk Empire.
Lily Tomlin, who starred alongside him in 9 To 5 with Jane Fonda and Dolly Partonsaid, “We just loved him.”
In her post on X, the actress shared a photo of her character Violet Newstead dressed in a Snow White costume alongside a tense-looking Coleman as her selfish boss Franklin Hart Jr.
Morgan Fairchild, who starred in Falcon Crest and Friends, described Coleman as a “great one.”
“So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful #DabneyColeman,” she wrote on X alongside a black and white photo of them together.
“We dated for a bit in the '80s and I loved him. This town has lost a unique city!”
Coleman “took his last earthly breath in a peaceful and exquisite manner” Thursday at his Santa Monica home, his daughter said in a statement on behalf of the family Friday.
“My father built his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul aflame with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” she said.
“Throughout his life, he navigated this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.”
Zoolander and Meet The Parents actor Ben Stiller praised Coleman for paving the way for character actors.
“The great Dabney Coleman literally created, or defined, truly – in a unique and singular way – an archetype as a character actor.
“He was so good at what he did that it’s hard to imagine the movies and television of the last 40 years without him.”
Read more on Sky News:
Presenter says she was attacked by Rolf Harris on Blue Peter
Girls Aloud kicks off reunion tour dedicated to late bandmate
Coleman starred in a number of films and television series in the 1960s, then made his breakthrough as a corrupt mayor in the satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, in 1976.
His film credits include a computer scientist in WarGames, Tom Hanks' father in You've Got Mail, and a chief firefighter in The Towering Inferno.
Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
He won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for The Slap Maxwell Story and an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in Peter Levin's 1987 legal drama Sworn To Silence.
Coleman also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards as a cast member on the crime drama Boardwalk Empire and received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his starring role on the NBC sitcom Buffalo Bill.
|
