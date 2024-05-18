A film industry titan brings Hindu mythology to Hollywood

From the Ramayana which includes Rama, Lakmaa and Ravaa. The painting is framed in red, green … [+] and gold border, which was glued to the paper. Artist unknown (Photo by Pierce Archive LLC/Buyenlarge via Getty Images) Buy enlarge via Getty Images

One of the most anticipated animated films of the year, The Garfield Movie, is set to be released on May 24, bringing a beloved character and a bit of nostalgia to the big screen. However, audiences might not have gotten a chance to see this film without producer Namit Malhotra. In the midst of the pandemic, he got the ball rolling by calling Alcon Entertainment and the pieces came together to get a movie about everyone's favorite lazy, lasagna-eating cat off the ground. For the past 30 years, Malhotra has been a magic maker in Hollywood and Bollywood.

A third-generation filmmaker, Malhotra's journey began in 1995 with a start-up in a garage in Mumbai, a single Apple Mac computer and a vision that convinced three tutors of a computer graphics course he was taking to join him, thus creating Prime Focus. In 10 years, Prime Focus has become India's largest independent media services company, pioneering a series of technological firsts in the Bollywood film industry. Malhotra's success in India took him west, first to the United Kingdom and then to the United States. A series of acquisitions quickly followed, paving the way for the creation of a global presence for Prime Focus, bridging the gap between East and West.

In 2014, Prime Focus acquired British visual effects company Double Negative, where Malhotra became CEO of the new DNEG brand and began working on epic 3D films like Avatar and Journey to the Center of the Earth. From there, the company grew to create a global network of leading visual effects and animation studios, growing the company's workforce from 700 to more than 9,000 and adding new services and divisions.

Namit Malhotra, producer and CEO of DNEG. Courtesy of Prime Focus Studios

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

These films really gave us the push we needed to take things to the next level. Avatar then led to a whole bunch of projects from Star Wars to Transformers to Harry Potter, he said. These achievements have allowed DNEG to move into the next stage of explosive growth. In August 2021, Malhotra oversaw a $250 million investment by Novator Capital Advisers, LLP in subsidiaries of Prime Focus Limited, enabling DNEG to capitalize on strong demand in the content services market and explore opportunities in adjacent categories and formats, including games and original content and creative IP.

DNEG has been recognized by the industry with seven Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects and continues to work with iconic filmmakers to help bring their visions to life. Recent works include the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as well as Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two, to name a few. Malhotra's next act is to fuel more diversity in American content with a feature film capturing Hindu mythology in Hollywood production form by bringing the Hindu scriptures known as Ramayana to life on the silver screens.

Malhotra has always been at the forefront of the intersection of cinema, innovative solutions and technology. With his experience at the crossroads of Bollywood and Hollywood, he felt it was time to bring the story of Ramayana to the world. The Ramayana is one of the great epic poems of India composed in Sanskrit by the poet Valmiki. The poem describes the royal birth of god Rama in the kingdom of Ayodhya (Oudh), his guardianship under the sage Vishvamitra, and his success in drawing the mighty bow of Shiva during the bridegroom tournament of Sita, the daughter of King Janaka, thereby winning her for his wife.

King Dasaratha and his retinue go to Rama's wedding: folio from the Shangri Ramayana series … [+] (Style II), circa 1690-1710. Unknown artist. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images) Heritage Images via Getty Images

Again, this is something that we've spent many years developing, building it around this opportunity. We believe the time has come when we can bring an original Hindu story to the masses. We haven't seen this story told visually to its greatest potential like a Marvel or Dune movie. We are taking the same approach, or philosophy, while respecting the Indian belief system and people more, so that they see their history and culture presented in a way that no one ever has. This is a great opportunity. The glue that can help shape and connect the two sides of the world to appreciate each other's culture much more closely, he shared.

Malhotra shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to producer credits on Ramayana and The Garfield Movie, other high-profile projects are in the works, including the upcoming feature film, Animal Friends for Legendary Entertainment. Whether it's securing financing, collaborating with directors, or building a whole new visual effects studio to accommodate the production like he did for Furiosa in Australia, Malhotra is also the ultimate committed storyteller in creating content for a global audience.