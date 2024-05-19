ENTERTAINMENT SPOTLIGHT: Film shows 'aliens' intervening for natives | Community

Connect with us

A local director and producer has started and completed several short films, some for an anthology series and others for independent use.

I'm working on this anthology which will be about five or six short films together, but it's taking so long that I'm doing a few separately, said Christopher Coursey, director of Native Fable Movie Production.

One of the anthology's pre-production films is called Run Baby, but work on the film has been pushed back to the end of the month. Coursey said the short film is an action/drama that will depict the story of a missing and murdered Indigenous woman. The film was co-written and co-directed with Reservation Dogs actor Mekko Toretto.

The Return is another narrative drama short from the anthology still in pre-production. Other films created for the anthology that have already been filmed include The River Woe, a dramatic story, and Siren of the Wood, a thriller.

I'm just going in all different directions, but that's what the anthology is supposed to be showing all the different things I've been able to do with my output, Coursey said. We are on the right track with what we have achieved.

The two films Coursey is currently working on, independent of the anthology series, are A Rose With Thorns and Primary Contact; both are in the pre-production phase. A Rose With Thorns will be different from many of Coursey's other films, as it does not focus on a Native American story, and it will try a new creative aspect of forced perspective with a model castle.

It's kind of an experiment because it allows me to do certain things with what's called forced perspective, Coursey said. As an artist I'm looking to do different things and creative stuff on film, and one of those forced perspective on film where you can use a small model and make it look like it's a big thing real in the scene.

Many of Coursey's films are based on Native Americans and he strives to have a predominantly Native cast and crew on each film. That's because Coursey found that most films only involve a small percentage of Native people.

Most of Primary Contact has already been filmed; it is a short Native American science fiction film.

“It's kind of based on the idea of ​​that show Ancient Aliens where they say aliens have come back and maybe helped different people throughout history,” Coursey said.

I thought about the idea that Native Americans see Columbus ships and other things coming to shore and then this thing crashes in the woods and it's alien intervention.

Since each of Coursey's films is different, whether it's the storyline or the genre, he likes not to limit himself to just one type of project.

“There are ups and downs, but so far it’s been really cool on my part, because I love the creative aspects of all of them,” Coursey said. As an artist, I love creating the props and stuff, so it's kind of a grand excuse to do that.

The anthology is expected to be released on the streaming service platform Tubi, and the independent films will be placed on Native Fable Movie Production's YouTube page.

