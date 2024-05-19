Entertainment
My giant facial tumor won't stop me from dancing | BORN DIFFERENT | Entertainment
TIKTOK dancing sensation Aleazia is a local celebrity in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky — but her journey so far has been a rocky one from day one. He was born with a very rare condition called cystic hygroma, which caused large, fluid-filled cysts to form on his face. Doctors performed “life-saving surgery” on Aleazia when he was a newborn because the cysts were blocking his airway, preventing him from breathing. Since then he has lived with a trachea, which acts as “another airway for safety reasons” – which has proven crucial for Aleazia, as he suffers from regular swelling of his neck and face. The swelling occurs “every two months” on average and causes Aleazia such “agony” that he has to stay in hospital for pain treatment. Growing up, Aleazia's condition caused him to face severe bullying – other children in the neighborhood calling him “Mr. Potato Head” and “Quagmire”. Her parents were her support through it all and gave her the confidence to ignore the insults, but when they passed away in 2019 and 2020 respectively, Aleazia remembers feeling “alone.” Despite everything he went through, as well as continued abuse online, Aleazia was supported by his friends and family and found escape in his love of dance. For the past 11 years, he has performed for people on the Big Four Bridge in Louisville and made a name for himself locally and on TikTok. But Aleazia doesn't do it for fame and fortune – as he truthfully said: “When I dance, I forget all my problems – I can be myself, I feel free.” Follow Aleazia: https://www.tiktok.com/@aleazia_world https://www.instagram.com/the_real_aleazia Videographer: Nate Spicer Producers: Kim Nguyen, Tom Buckman, Courtney Buabeng Editor: Alex Saunders
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailygazette.com/life_and_arts/entertainment/my-giant-facial-tumour-won-t-stop-me-dancing-born-different/video_63cce130-8709-5835-a2e4-6472fbbd6b62.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Yusril resigns as Crescent Star party chairman
- My giant facial tumor won't stop me from dancing | BORN DIFFERENT | Entertainment
- $126 million fund launched to boost liquidity at Muscat Stock Exchange
- Touro University: Unraveling the benefits and risks of AI
- Reviews | China won't help EU relations by befriending unpopular EU leaders
- Varsity 4 earns silver as Hawks Cap season at the 2024 A-10 Women's Rowing Championship
- Seven fashion moments on the Cannes red carpet
- Israel's war cabinet member Gantz has threatened Netanyahu with an ultimatum over the Gaza plan
- Man arrested for attacking actor Steve Buscemi
- Google flops what was supposed to be its biggest product in years
- 3.5 magnitude earthquake hits J&K – Kashmir Reader
- ENTERTAINMENT SPOTLIGHT: Film shows 'aliens' intervening for natives | Community