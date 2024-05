Dramaworks closes its season with “Trying” as a duet

The art of communication is explored in Palm Beach Dramaworks' final show of the season, Trying, which opens May 24 and runs through June 9. First performed at Dramaworks during the 2006-7 season, this new production of Joanna McClelland's 2004 play Glass marks the first ever Dramaworks revival. Although it didn't consciously cross my mind when I was planning the 2023-24 season, in retrospect I believe I was drawn to Trying because it is something that appears to be a lost skill these days: the art of communication, said William Hayes, the West Palm Beach-based theater troupes produce an artistic director, in a prepared statement. Trying, the most performed play by Canadian writers, tells the story of two people: Sarah Schorr, a young Canadian who goes to work in 1967 for Francis Biddle, 81, who was attorney general of the United States during the Second World War . under President Franklin Roosevelt and later chief justice of the Nuremberg Trials. The play chronicles their efforts to communicate despite a wide gap in age, background and physical health as Biddle struggles to write his memoir. The production will feature actress Kelly McCready as Sarah, making her Dramaworks debut. Biddle will be played by Dramaworks veteran Dennis Creaghan.. Hayes will direct. Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Glass drew the play from his own experience working for Biddle, who died in 1968, and first wrote a one-act version of the story in 1970. “We spent our months together trying to negotiate and overcome our enormous differences of youth and age, class and culture,” Glass wrote of his experience in an introduction to the play. Over the course of the play, both characters find themselves transformed by their time together, one facing the end of his life and the other facing a future full of uncertainty and possibility. The play will take place at the Don and Ann Brown Theater, 201 Clematis St., in downtown West Palm Beach. Evening performances take place Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Matinee performances take place Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets for all performances are $89, except opening night ($104) and previews ($69). Student tickets are available for $15 with a valid K-12 or university/college ID, and anyone under 40 pays $40 (no additional fee) with a photo ID. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, in person or by phone (561-514-4042, ext. 2), or by visiting palmbeachdramaworks.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.palmbeachdailynews.com/story/entertainment/theater/2024/05/18/dramaworks-closes-its-season-with-two-hander-trying/73664343007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos