Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan felt helpless many times in Bollywood: no choice but to take it with a pinch of salt | Bollywood
For actor Kartik Aaryan, his journey in the industry has not been easy and he is happy that he has managed to weather all the storms. The actor, who will soon be seen in Chandu Champion, says he often felt helpless in the industry, but he learned to take things with a grain of salt. (Also Read: Chandu Champion trailer: Kartik Aaryan undergoes personal and physical hardships in Kabir Khan's film. Watch)
Kartik reflected on his journey in the industry at the trailer launch of Chandu Champion in Gwalior on Saturday. He unveiled the trailer with director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Helpless moments in Bollywood
At the trailer launch, he was asked if he ever felt disabled early in his career like his character in the film. Not disability, but I would use the word helpless. Sometimes it's natural to feel helpless. And it happens to everyone in life, he said at the event.
The actor added: “Everyone has had their ups and downs, everyone has had their struggles, including me. But if you ask me if I want to change anything about my trip, I won't change a thing. If I had the chance, I would relive the same journey that led to this point. I won't change anything.
Kartik gained acclaim in Bollywood with his role in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, before featuring in projects such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Looking back on his journey, the actor said: Yes, there were many instances where I felt helpless, but I observed my father and mother, their hard work, their passion, their struggles. And I learned a lot from these things. I think there is no gain without pain. If I'm here and I bring such a fantastic film, a lot of pain and strength went into making it possible. It required a lot of sacrifices which I am proud of. Impotence happens sometimes but you have to take everything with a grain of salt.
Becoming Chandu for Kabir Khan
For the film, Kartik underwent a physical transformation. He didn't eat sugar and followed a strict diet for over a year.
I didn't eat sugar for a year and there was a time when I only had one meal a day. I didn't make another film for a year and a half. I had become like a robot, a machine. I would wake up and do what Kabir sir asked me and it is the one film of my career that I will always be very proud of,” he shared.
Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film will retrace different phases and obstacles in his life.
“At first I couldn't believe that Chandu Champion's story was real. I asked Kabir Khan twice if the story was real. Because facing so many obstacles in life and being still going strong seems impossible to me But Murlikant Petkar has done it, Kartik said while addressing the media at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.
In fact, he was initially skeptical before choosing the project. Even though I had said yes to the film because of the arduous journey it would entail. I thought “Kabir sir aur Sajid sir ke pyaar mein maine haan toh keh diya par ye sab kaise hoga?” (I said yes to the film because of the love I have for Kabir sir and Sajid sir but, how would that happen?). Today, when I look back on the trip, it was worth it, and I would do it again without a shadow of a doubt, he added, calling the film his most difficult project, of which he is proud .
Learn more about Chandu Champion
The film is based on the life story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, who was born on November 1, 1944 in Maharashtra.
Petkar excelled in several sports, including wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartiks' first collaboration with Kabir. Its release on the big screen is scheduled for June 14.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kartik-aaryan-felt-helpless-in-bollywood-many-times-no-option-but-to-take-it-with-a-pinch-of-salt-101716061078463.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kartik Aaryan felt helpless many times in Bollywood: no choice but to take it with a pinch of salt | Bollywood
- Bello and Bouloussa collect the last table tennis tickets for the African Olympic Games
- Tammy Slaton is a Leo and she's starting to dress like one (see her “superstar” outfits after extraordinary weight loss milestone)
- Apple IOS Eye Tracking lets you control your iPhone with your eyes
- Donald Trump to address NRA in Texas
- What time is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk? How to watch the game and opening lineup
- Dabney Coleman dies at age 92: co-stars and peers pay tribute
- Exclusive: Indian automakers are helping define innovation, says Qualcomm's Vivek Khanna
- Indian Stock Exchange Special Live Trading Session: Sensex Starts at 74,040; Nifty nears 22,500
- 2024 NCAA softball bracket: Women's College World Series results, schedule
- 9 to 17 and Tootsie actor Dabney Coleman has died at the age of 92.
- Mark Wells, St. Clair Shores native of the Miracle on Ice hockey team, dies