Kartik Aaryan felt helpless many times in Bollywood: no choice but to take it with a pinch of salt | Bollywood

For actor Kartik Aaryan, his journey in the industry has not been easy and he is happy that he has managed to weather all the storms. The actor, who will soon be seen in Chandu Champion, says he often felt helpless in the industry, but he learned to take things with a grain of salt. (Also Read: Chandu Champion trailer: Kartik Aaryan undergoes personal and physical hardships in Kabir Khan's film. Watch) On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan released the trailer of Chandu Champion in Gwalior.

Kartik reflected on his journey in the industry at the trailer launch of Chandu Champion in Gwalior on Saturday. He unveiled the trailer with director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Helpless moments in Bollywood

At the trailer launch, he was asked if he ever felt disabled early in his career like his character in the film. Not disability, but I would use the word helpless. Sometimes it's natural to feel helpless. And it happens to everyone in life, he said at the event.

The actor added: “Everyone has had their ups and downs, everyone has had their struggles, including me. But if you ask me if I want to change anything about my trip, I won't change a thing. If I had the chance, I would relive the same journey that led to this point. I won't change anything.

Kartik gained acclaim in Bollywood with his role in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, before featuring in projects such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Looking back on his journey, the actor said: Yes, there were many instances where I felt helpless, but I observed my father and mother, their hard work, their passion, their struggles. And I learned a lot from these things. I think there is no gain without pain. If I'm here and I bring such a fantastic film, a lot of pain and strength went into making it possible. It required a lot of sacrifices which I am proud of. Impotence happens sometimes but you have to take everything with a grain of salt.

Becoming Chandu for Kabir Khan

For the film, Kartik underwent a physical transformation. He didn't eat sugar and followed a strict diet for over a year.

I didn't eat sugar for a year and there was a time when I only had one meal a day. I didn't make another film for a year and a half. I had become like a robot, a machine. I would wake up and do what Kabir sir asked me and it is the one film of my career that I will always be very proud of,” he shared.

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film will retrace different phases and obstacles in his life.

“At first I couldn't believe that Chandu Champion's story was real. I asked Kabir Khan twice if the story was real. Because facing so many obstacles in life and being still going strong seems impossible to me But Murlikant Petkar has done it, Kartik said while addressing the media at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

In fact, he was initially skeptical before choosing the project. Even though I had said yes to the film because of the arduous journey it would entail. I thought “Kabir sir aur Sajid sir ke pyaar mein maine haan toh keh diya par ye sab kaise hoga?” (I said yes to the film because of the love I have for Kabir sir and Sajid sir but, how would that happen?). Today, when I look back on the trip, it was worth it, and I would do it again without a shadow of a doubt, he added, calling the film his most difficult project, of which he is proud .

Learn more about Chandu Champion

The film is based on the life story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, who was born on November 1, 1944 in Maharashtra.

Petkar excelled in several sports, including wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartiks' first collaboration with Kabir. Its release on the big screen is scheduled for June 14.