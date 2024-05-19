Actor Dabney Coleman of 9-17 Tootsie Fame Dies at 92 WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Comic actor Dabney Coleman, who rose to fame playing unsavory characters in films like 9 to 5 and Tootsie, has died. He was 92 years old. >> Read more trending news Coleman died Thursday at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. according to the Hollywood Reporter. The daughter of the actor, singer Quincy Coleman, confirmed his death in a statement. My father built his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul aflame with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity, Quincy Coleman said. Throughout his life, he went through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery. Teacher, hero and king, Dabney Coleman is a gift and blessing in life and in death as his spirit will shine eternally through his work, his loved ones and his legacy. CNN reported that Coleman, a native of Austin, Texas, was a U.S. Army veteran who studied law before pursuing a career in acting. He worked on television in guest roles in the 1960s and 1970s before landing a role on the TV show Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. In a 2012 interview with the AV ClubColeman called this role a turning point in (his) career. That's kind of where it all started, as far as people believing that I could do comedy, especially this negative, caustic, cynical kind of guy, Coleman said. The actor came into his own in the 1980s, which saw him in supporting roles as a lecherous boss in 9 to 5, the Oscar-winning comedy Tootsie opposite Dustin Hoffman and The Muppets Take Manhattan, according to CNN. He also starred in the critically acclaimed but short-lived television series Buffalo Bill and The Slap Maxwell Story. Coleman was nominated for Emmys for both series, the network said. However, his only win from six nominations came for the 1987 TV movie Sworn to Silence. He also won a Golden Globe for his role in Slap Maxwell. Coleman's most recent roles included Commodore Louis Kaestner in HBO's Boardwalk Empire and his latest role as the father of Kevin Costner's character in Yellowstone. According to CNNColeman is survived by his four children and five grandchildren. Dabney Coleman: Dabney Coleman arrives at AFI FEST 2016 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Cox Media Group 2024

