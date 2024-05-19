Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele and Jade Osiberu secure coveted spots on Hollywood Journalists' list of the 40 most influential women in international cinema





In a remarkable achievement for Nollywood, filmmakers Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele and Jade Osiberu have been honored by The Hollywood Reporter in its prestigious list of the 40 most influential women in international cinema. This honor honors women who elevate stories on the global stage and foster new voices despite the challenges of the film market. The Hollywood Reporter's depiction of these three women was nothing short of captivating. The magazine highlighted Mo Abudu's resilience and innovative spirit, saying the African production industry was hit this year by the announcement that Amazon Prime Video was pulling out of the African originals business. But Abudu, who was a pioneer in African media first as a talk show host, then a television and film producer and now a movie channel owner, always found a solution. His most recent project is the short film Dust to Dreams, directed by Idris Elba, which received funding from the African Export-Import Bank's new $1 billion Creative Africa film fund. Abudu believes that the international industry still struggles to embrace all of the diverse stories. We need systemic change toward inclusion, Abudu says, recognizing that diverse narratives aren't just about representation; it’s about unlocking a wealth of untapped creative potential. Film One Entertainment producer Funke Akindele has been praised for her multi-faceted career and recent political involvement. The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “The Nigerian personality added politician to her long list of professions (actor, writer, director, producer) when she was chosen as a vice presidential candidate for the gubernatorial elections of Lagos State in 2023. Akindeles' Peoples Democratic Party has lost votes, but her day job is going very well: her latest comedy, A Tribe Called Judah, which of course she wrote, directed and produced, in addition to starring, broke box office records. became the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time, grossing some $1.2 million in theaters. Jade Osiberu, the founder of Greoh Studios, was also commended for her artistic ambition and her innovative storytelling ability was highlighted in the magazine's profile. The magazine reported: “Arguably the most artistically ambitious of a new generation of multi-hyphenate Nigerian producer-directors, Osiberu has channeled his inner Scorsese to deliver elevated crime thriller Gangs of Lagos for Amazon. His next feature film, Everything Scatter, follows the stories of five young people whose lives intertwine during a day when street protests erupt in Lagos. Reacting to this recognition, Mo Abudu expressed immense pride, saying: “This recognition is a massive victory for Nigeria! Seeing our nation celebrated for its incredible storytelling potential is so inspiring. I'm incredibly proud to be part of a movement advocating for a more inclusive film industry that embraces the power of diverse stories. Other filmmakers on the list include Maren Ade and Janine Jankowski (Germany), Lila Avils (Mexico), Farhana Bhula (UK) and Clmence de Lampugnano (France). This recognition highlights the growing influence and impact of Nollywood filmmakers on the global stage, highlighting their contributions to the international film industry. Melissa Enoch Follow us on:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arise.tv/mo-abudu-funke-akindele-jade-osiberu-earn-coveted-spots-on-hollywood-reporters-40-most-powerful-women-in-international-film-list/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos